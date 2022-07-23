About 100 people took to the sidewalks around the Capitol on Saturday for a march protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. Organizers Cassie Hudson, left-center, and Haley Roe led the march.
About 100 people showed up for the Roe v. Wade march on Saturday afternoon at the South Dakota Capitol, part of the two-day protest concerning the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of abortion rights.
Protest organizers Eagan, Minnesota, resident Haley Roe and Watertown resident Cassie Hudson said they were pleased with the turnout, despite having nearly 500 people show interest through their Facebook posting.
"But it's a long drive, and, you know, we had people travel from Sioux Falls, and we had all sorts of different individuals show up, different ages," Hudson said. "We're very happy with the outcome we had today."
Hudson said they had smaller protests in Watertown but added that Roe reached out to her after the first one, suggesting a demonstration at the Capitol.
"It eventually turned into starting a non-profit that she will be president and CEO of," Hudson said.
Roe said that the War on Women MN Inc. non-profit began this week.
"It originated in Minnesota, but we go to other states, particularly the ones with the trigger bans and such, and we go and help have their voices be heard," she said. "And I'd like us to get into volunteer work, like if we help the community with something or help other non-profit organizations with their events."
Roe said they plan to donate funds raised during the weekend protest at the Capitol to other non-profits, including the Pierre-based Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center.
Roe and Hudson said there were many people from outside of Pierre present for the protest, noting many came from Watertown, but the two found Pierre was a necessary choice given it's home to the state's Legislature.
"We feel the state representatives feel a little too comfortable in this building, and we want to shake them up a little bit," Hudson said. "It's symbolism of we have rights, and they took them. And we are here to show them to their face that we're upset."
Roe added that while Sioux Falls might have the bigger population, their group could also bring them to Pierre.
"Let that be heard," she said.
Hudson said they plan to have more protests in Watertown to keep their community involved, but they plan to head to Nebraska next as part of their focus on states with trigger laws banning or restricting abortion access.
While much of the participation came from outside the Pierre area, they noted that they didn't have any confrontations or issues from the local community.
"We had a lot of support from the community, and we really appreciate that especially doing this in a town that most of us don't live in," Hudson said while noting passersby that honked and waved.
Roe added that she found it more progressive in Pierre than people might expect or want to think.
Hudson said much of the weekend's protest was about providing an open forum for people to take the mic and share their stories and thoughts.
"That's a big thing that we try to do," she said. "Especially since this is such a community-come-together thing. You know, they took our voices, and we're trying to give them back to those who didn't get the chance to say whether or not this right was taken."
And Roe found that the protest also provides a chance to engage with people and share experiences, even if it doesn't sway their opinion on abortion.
"Like I said during the protest, a lot of people — pro-lifers — think this is a black and white situation when it's really very situational, big greyscale that has a lot of conflicts that we need to address," she said.
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
