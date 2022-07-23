March
About 100 people took to the sidewalks around the Capitol on Saturday for a march protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. Organizers Cassie Hudson, left-center, and Haley Roe led the march.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

About 100 people showed up for the Roe v. Wade march on Saturday afternoon at the South Dakota Capitol, part of the two-day protest concerning the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of abortion rights.

Protest organizers Eagan, Minnesota, resident Haley Roe and Watertown resident Cassie Hudson said they were pleased with the turnout, despite having nearly 500 people show interest through their Facebook posting.

Haley Roe
Haley Roe talks to a crowd of about 50 people who remained at the demonstration following the Saturday march around the Capitol.
Starting
About 100 people started the march on South Dakota Boulevard and circled around the Governor's Mansion and Capitol before returning to their demonstration site.
Marchers
Marchers make their way past the Capitol on Saturday.

