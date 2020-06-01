Protesters Reach State Capitol: Scene remained peaceful into Tuesday

Protesters angry about the death of George Floyd while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department last week reportedly shattered 28 windows at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.
Gov. Kristi Noem and South Dakota leaders were determined to prevent this from happening to the State Capitol in Pierre when protesters showed up on Monday.
“‘Black Lives Matter’ more than white feelings.”
“I will not be silent.”
“I can’t breathe.”
These are some of the phrases on the signs protesters brought to Pierre on Monday. They did so one night after hundreds of protesters clashed with police in the parking lot of the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
Tear gas was not deployed against the protesters in Pierre, as did take place Monday in Sioux Falls. However, South Dakota police remained at the top of the state capitol, sporting at least one sniper rifle ready for fire against the protesters if the Monday situation would have escalated.
Noem, meanwhile, spent part of Monday assessing the damage in Sioux Falls. The ruckus resulted in numerous broken windows at both the mall and elsewhere, as well as thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.
This is all part of the nationwide action in the aftermath of Floyd’s death while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department last week. A graphic video played on numerous TV networks and internet platforms during the last week seems to show now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin grinding his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck while Floyd was in a restricted position on the ground.
Floyd, an African American, died after having the knee forced onto his neck. This has led to protests, riots and looting from coast to coast, as well as third-degree murder charges against Chauvin.
Many of the protesters are peaceful as they strive forward with a message of ending police brutality, particularly against African Americans.
A few of them, however, are out of control, as evidenced by the looting of high-end department stores in both New York City and Los Angeles. The looting and vandalism made its way to South Dakota with Sunday night’s clash at the mall in Sioux Falls.
Noem activated the National Guard to assist with quelling the disturbance.
“We activated the National Guard the minute things turned violent in Sioux Falls,” Noem said Monday. “We take protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota.”
“Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims,” Noem added.
According to the Argus Leader, the events in Sioux Falls led to multiple arrests, as well as the use of tear gas against the protesters.
The situation in Pierre, meanwhile, remained tense into the night on Monday.
“The city of Pierre absolutely supports the public’s constitutional right to peacefully protest,” Mayor Steve Harding said. “I do want to remind spectators and protesters of that right and to be respectful of property and each other.”
President Donald Trump on Monday strongly denounced the actions of protesters.
“These are acts of domestic terror,” Trump said during a speech. “America is founded upon the rule of law. It is the foundation of our prosperity, our freedom, and our very way of life.”
On the other hand, officials with the ACLU of South Dakota said the state is plagued by “systemic racism.”
“Invariably, people of color in South Dakota face systemic barriers to education, health care, employment and justice. In order to move from a place of outrage to a place of healing, we must see real accountability from police departments, the legal system and our elected officials — and that’s just the bare minimum. There must be healing and a fundamental shift in our state’s priorities. It will take all of us acknowledging and fighting against racism to prevent the next tragic incident from happening here,” ACLU of South Dakota Executive Director Heather Smith said.
