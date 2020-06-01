In the past few days, a haze has spread across the nation, and world, but one foundation of reliable and a clear thought is found in the South Dakota State Department of Health daily teleconference, which took place Monday, June 1 in Pierre.
The haze taking over the nation now has spread to South Dakota too, as protests against police brutality developed in Sioux Falls and Rapid City during the weekend. Protesters also arrived at the State Capitol in Pierre Monday afternoon.
With the haze comes a question as it relates to COVID-19. Could there be fallout from the congregation of people, and how long would it take the state to know there was an issue?
State officials saw this as an important “reminder opportunity.”
“Wherever individuals congregate, there is the risk for transmission of COVID-19 from an infected person to a person who is susceptible, and that individuals should take appropriate precautions. That does include trying to stay 6 feet away from another individual, as well as encouraging the use of masks to avoid transmission of COVID-19 which is spread through small droplets,” state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
Another item without much change on the guidance since the pandemic began is the incubation period.
“The average incubation period for COVID-19 is from between two and 14 days,” Clayton said.
State officials expect that if an individual was to COVID during a protest, it could be at the farther end of 14 days, as people usually do not get tested at the first signs of the disease, Clayton said.
Taken into account people may not feel ill until they are symptomatic and still a few days from symptoms enough to warrant a test, state officials believe in “that two weeks-plus range,” Clayton said.
In South Dakota, there were 41 new cases and no deaths reported Monday, the state said.
There was a death in an individual in the 20-29 age group over the weekend, while a total of 62 deaths have occurred to date.
“That individual in the 20-29-year age category, there were no known comorbidities that were identified on the death certificate,” Clayton said.
Hughes and Stanley counties hold at four and two active cases, respectively.
There was a shorter list than in previous days of counties with new infections. It included one in Buffalo and Minor counties; two in Brown, Meade and Union counties; five in Oglala Lakota County; six in Minnehaha County; eight in Pennington County; and 14 in Beadle County.
The tracking of publicly known clusters around the state all have new numbers except the one at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, state officials said.
DemKota Beef had 134 recovered of 160 infected with COVID-19, the state said. JackLinks had 33 recovered of 83 infected, they said.
Smithfield still sits at 841 of its 853 employees to become infected and recover. All 245 close contacts related to the cluster have recovered, the state said.
Meanwhile, the mass congregate testing of nursing homes event is still going well, according to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
“We’ve got a total of 10,200 who have already been tested,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
There were 4,177 residents and 6,023 staff tested, she said.
State officials are 98% complete with tier one testing. Close to three-quarters of the tier two were completed as well, she said.
The tier three and four, like assisted living centers, the state will be working on in the coming days, Malsam-Rysdon said.
There is still no specific treatment for individuals infected with COVID-19 approved by the Food and Drug Administration, though there are some studies currently being done, Clayton said.
There are studies on hydroxychloroquine, the use of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used to battle AIDS and the use of plasma from people recovered from COVID-19, Clayton said.
Though American Red Cross have said they are in desperate need of more blood donations, there is still a delay for some due to sexual preferences.
Currently, men who identify as gay or bisexual are “deferred” from donating their plasma for 12 months to refrain from intercourse with another man, though women who have intercourse with a man who in turn had intercourse with another man is only deferred three months, according to the FDA’s “Revised Recommendations for Reducing the Risk of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Transmission by Blood and Blood Products.”
The guidelines also outline deferral for three months for things such as getting tattoos or piercings, a “needle prick” activity and selling one’s self for money, it said.
“Additionally, other countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada have moved to a three-month deferral period for MSM, and to date, there have been no reports from these countries suggesting safety concerns following the implementation of this change,” the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in its report.
The FDA recommended to go forward and make the change to three months, citing the current pandemic and shortage of blood being donated and in supply, they said.
The document is only guidance and “contains nonbinding recommendations” is at the top of 18 of the 20 pages in the document.
Though below the title on the first page, one page without the nonbinding declaration, “this guidance is for immediate implementation,” it said.
The need for blood, along with a lot of things, does not stop for SARS-COV-2.
“The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donations. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to meet the needs of patient care,” the American Red Cross said on their website.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.