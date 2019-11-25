Prying the lid off history, uncorking a yarn

It’s a simple wooden box used one time to send something valuable through the mail, with a “Fragile” sticker still pasted to it and nothing but a few wisps of packing straw inside.
But it’s not completely empty. It still holds a bit of South Dakota history.
What used to be inside was a bottle of wine – no longer there because it was smashed against the hull of the U.S.S. South Dakota, one of the nation’s battleships, at its christening in 1941. But the story is more complicated than that, and curator of collections Dan Brosz said that’s what made the South Dakota State Historical Society glad to receive this box into its collections earlier this year.
“It is that connection to the battleship and the story behind it that is so unique. It’s such a great story,” Brosz said. “There are many ways we can use that piece because of its connection to the South Dakota and its connection to Prohibition. It’s a pretty special piece.”
The story behind it was curious enough that American Wine Co. of St. Louis, Mo., used it in a four-page advertising brochure some decades ago: “Why America’s Mightiest Warship Received a Double Christening.”
As American Wine Co. explains in its brochure, “Never in history, until June 7, 1941, had any ship received a double christening. Yet on that eventful day, as the U.S.S. South Dakota, world’s newest and mightiest battleship, slipped down the ways into the waters of the war-swept Atlantic, not one but two bottles of champagne were smashed across its bow.”
The story begins, American Wine Co. says, “in the thriving town of Pierre, South Dakota,” where Howard E. Trask presented his sweetheart with a gift of Cook’s Imperial American Champagne on Thanksgiving Day of 1912. The couple married soon after, but Mrs. Trask saved the champagne for later to celebrate some truly great occasion.
“Years passed, and it was 1926 before Mrs. Trask felt the proper time had come to use her treasured gift,” the brochure continues. “She offered her bottle for the dedication of the majestic new bridge which the State of South Dakota had erected across the Missouri River at Pierre. But 1926 was a prohibition year and a cautious official refused her offer.”
For 15 more years, the champagne in the bottle grew older and better. Then came the news that a new battleship was to be named for the state of South Dakota. Mrs. Trask offered her bottle to do the christening and military officials accepted – only to raise a note of concern afterward.
“The bottle which she so carefully wrapped and dispatched for the christening was only a ‘half-bottle’ and officials in charge of the christening were afraid it might not break properly,’ the brochure explains. “But with the wisdom of Solomon, one of the officials solved the problem. Why not give this great ship the finest christening a ship ever had? Why not use two bottles of champagne? … Another bottle of Cook’s was quickly purchased – this time ‘full-size!’ And as the mighty South Dakota slipped down the ways, both bottles were smashed across its towering bows.”
Mrs. Harlan J. Bushfield, the wife of South Dakota’s governor at the time, smashed one of the bottles, while a New York Shipbuilding Corp. official smashed the other. A newspaper account of the time says one bottle was smashed against the prow and the other against the stern of the ship.
The U.S.S. South Dakota went on to serve honorably as a battleship in the United States Navy until 1947, including service in the Pacific theater during World War II.
Kelly Curl of Broomfield, Colo., donated the box that once held the wine bottle to the South Dakota State Historical Society in late April at the instruction of his uncle, Wally Curl, who was then in the process of moving to Colorado.
“He was very much into history,” Kelly Curl said. “He told me to get it to the museum.”
Kelly Curl explained that Wally Curl – who died on June 28 – had been a good friend of Genevieve Trask, to whom the bottle of champagne was given, and who gave it to christen the South Dakota.
The box had been in the Curl family since 1979, but Kelly Curl said his uncle had the right idea in wanting to pass it on to the State Historical Society.
“It was great that we could do that,” he said. “We have a lot of important ties to South Dakota. That is home for us.”
