Just like many public schools across South Dakota, Pierre School District is struggling to find teachers, Superintendent Kelly Glodt said.
“Teachers and educators are a hot commodity right now,” Glodt said on Tuesday. “We still have an (open) PE teacher (position) at the (Georgia Morse) Middle School. We used to get 100 applicants (for one job).”
Twenty-six out of Pierre’s 200 teachers either resigned or retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year, he said. So far, 17 replacements have been hired for the district’s 2,850 students, who return to classes on Aug. 18.
A starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree makes slightly less than $48,000 a year.
The number of departures is about average, however, Glodt said he is a little more concerned about filling the positions.
“Typically, we jump on it as soon as we have an open position and we begin to fill them,” he said. “School districts all over the state (are looking). There’s such a competition.”
Glodt planned to meet with principals this week to discuss worse-case scenarios.
“What are we going to do if we don’t get qualified applicants for the positions,” he said. “The first option is to find the perfect person who loves kids and is a great teacher.”
The district may need to reassign its current staff, although that’s not preferred, Glodt said.
The school district received COVID-relief funds for five intervention specialists.
“We may reassign interventionists to regular classrooms,” he said. “We do have some options.”
Pierre School District also has some classified staff, which includes administrative assistants, custodians and food service workers, who are certified teachers.
T.F. Riggs High School needs a foreign language teacher.
“We looked at different options and haven’t been able to fill (the position),” Glodt said. “Worse-case scenario we have the option of doing online Spanish. That may or may not happen that way.”
Across the river, Stanley County School District has most of its positions filled for the Aug. 22 start of the school year, Superintendent Dan Baldwin said.
Stanley County lost nine employees to retirements and resignations at the end of the school year, including its director of special education Jennifer Newcomb, Baldwin said.
“We are still filling some spots,” he said. “We have a counseling position and are looking at changing that title to academic advisor for someone who might not have the counseling degree.”
Stanley County employs 40 teachers for its 430 students.
