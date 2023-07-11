The Pierre School District’s Board of Education unanimously passed the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 of $38,394,290, a 6 percent decrease from last year’s budget, at Monday's meeting.
As reported earlier this month, the bulk of the decrease stems from a smaller allotment of funds for the $8.6 million Buchanan Elementary School expansion project this year than last year. That project is expected to be completed late this fall. The capital outlay fund, which includes construction projects such as Buchanan’s, decreased by nearly 34 percent in this year’s budget for a total of $7,106,872.
The budget for the general fund increased by 2.8 percent, a rise that was driven by growth in salary and benefits, said Business Manager Darla Mayer during her presentation to the board. The total general fund budget stands at $23,490,611.
“The budget for the 2023-2024 school year (includes) an increase of just over $775,000 in salary and benefits for staff, and a reduction of all other items,” Mayer said during her presentation.
Mayer noted the elimination of five intervention positions this coming year, staffed by certified teachers, that had been supported by federal funding for COVID-19 recovery. She also reported the elimination of three classified special education intervention positions that had been funded with federal dollars.
The budget passed with no dissenting discussion, with board member Dan Cronin praising Mayer and other district staff members for an efficient use of funds.
Cronin, who won an election in June to retain his seat on the board, was sworn in for his third term during the meeting. The board also elected Randy Hartmann as board president and Joan Adam as vice president. Hartmann had been vice president, and Cronin had been president.
Hartmann said after the meeting that with an experienced board, he didn’t foresee any significant changes in procedures or approaches.
Early in the meeting, Superintendent Kelly Glodt noted some lingering teacher vacancies as the school year approaches.
“We still do need some teachers,” he said, citing the need for three teachers at Georgia Morse Middle School.
After adjournment, Glodt said teachers for language arts, health and physical education, and science were still needed at the middle school.
“I have no doubt the principals will continue to work as hard as they can to get those positions filled,” Glodt said during the meeting. “Regardless, we will find a way to get all of the classes covered whether we have those positions filled or not.”
