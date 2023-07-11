Darla Mayer presents budget
Darla Mayer, center, business manager for the Pierre School District, presents the Fiscal Year 2024 budget to the school board Monday night. The board passed it unanimously.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

The Pierre School District’s Board of Education unanimously passed the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 of $38,394,290, a 6 percent decrease from last year’s budget, at Monday's meeting.

As reported earlier this month, the bulk of the decrease stems from a smaller allotment of funds for the $8.6 million Buchanan Elementary School expansion project this year than last year. That project is expected to be completed late this fall. The capital outlay fund, which includes construction projects such as Buchanan’s, decreased by nearly 34 percent in this year’s budget for a total of $7,106,872.

Dan Cronin sworn in for third term
Darla Mayer, business manager for the Pierre School District, swears in Dan Cronin for his third term as a Board of Education member.

