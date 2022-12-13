Pierre Superintendent Kelly Glodt talked to state lawmakers during the School Board's annual Legislative Forum on Monday about the struggle to find teachers.
Glodt also updated State Reps. Will Mortenson and Mike Weisgram, and State Sen. Jim Mehlhaff, all R-Dist. 24, on the breakfast and lunch program, which after two years, is no longer free for everyone.
Mortenson, Weisgram and Mehlhaff met with the school board as they prepare for the opening of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 10.
Twenty-six out of Pierre’s 200 teachers either resigned or retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The number of departures was about average, but finding replacements to teach the district’s 2,850 students took some time.
A starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree makes slightly less than $48,000 annually.
"The last few years have been challenging," Glodt told the lawmakers. "Everybody is short of special education teachers, even elementary teachers. When I first came (to the school district 16 years ago) we had stacks of applications for elementary teaching positions. We struggled filling them this year."
Glodt said the school district is working on recruiting by going to job fairs and retention by keeping up salaries.
"This is new nominally," he said. "People leaving the education profession for industry."
Glodt also told the lawmakers about the challenge of transitioning away from free meals for two school years.
At the start of the school year in August, the federal government said it would no longer provide free breakfast and lunch for students and teachers, like it has for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools resumed offering free or reduced-cost meals for eligible students, but parents had to apply for the program.
"We jumped on it right away, but people are proud (and did not apply) if they qualify for free or reduced lunches," Glodt told the lawmakers. "If they fill out the application, they get all the free lunches they are entitled to and they should."
Mehlhaff agreed it's important for families to take advantage of free and discounted school meals.
"Certainly kids have to have that need taken care of to get the most out of our educational system," Mehlhaff said.
The school district's student lunch account is owed $700, Glodt said. When students fail to pay for lunches, the district encourages parents to apply for the free and reduced price meals.
Breakfast is $2.05 at the elementary schools, $2.15 at Georgia Morse Middle School and $2.25 at T.F. Riggs High School. Adults pay $2.75.
Lunch at the elementary and middle school are $3.25 and $3.45, respectively. High school students pay $3.60 for lunches. Adults pay $4.50.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.