The Pierre School District’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is slated to decrease by nearly 6 percent, largely since less spending was allotted this year to the construction project at Buchanan Elementary School. The Board of Education is expected to vote on the proposal at its next regular meeting on July 10.
The proposed budget adds up to $38,394,290, compared with the budget of $40,767,608 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. That’s a decrease of 5.8 percent, said Darla Mayer, business manager for the district.
Mayer also said that the district has stayed within budget for fiscal year 2023, which ended on June 30.
“We haven’t overspent in any areas,” she said.
The general fund is slated to see a total increase of $644,592, including a 7 percent salary increase for all staff members and an increase in district health care contributions. Mayer said the state increased its contribution to the district’s general fund by 7 percent, and the school board opted to channel that increase into salaries.
The overall decrease in the budget stems largely from a drop in projected capital outlay spending, which includes items such as repairs, property maintenance, equipment and curriculum replacements and debt payment. Mayer said most of the project involving additions to Buchanan Elementary School has already been wrapped up, leaving $3.2 million to be budgeted in fiscal year 2024. In fiscal year 2023, $6.6 million was budgeted for the project.
“The majority of the work is completed,” she said. “November is our completion date at this point.”
The work includes a new gymnasium and a remodeling of previous spaces, among other features. Mayer said some of that work may extend beyond November.
“We have a small gym in that school, and it’s becoming the library,” Mayer said. “We’re using the former library space to create four classrooms.”
The Pierre School District's projected decrease in capital outlay spending for fiscal year 2024 is $3,644,126.
The proposed budget also reveals a winding down of federal emergency funding from the COVID-19 crisis. Five certified intervention positions designed to help students with learning loss — positions added through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding — will no longer be present.
“When they were hired, they were aware that it was a short-term position,” Mayer said, adding that the district will still employ aides and tutors as it had in the past, before the pandemic.
Three classified intervention positions working in special education — also added through COVID-19 funding — will be eliminated as well.
The district was also able to tap federal COVID-19 funding to hire an additional nurse and to move another nurse from part-time to full-time employment. That gave the district five nurses — one for each school.
“In the past, prior to COVID, we had three and a half,” Mayer said.
The funding for those positions will remain in place for the next school year, but Mayer said the school board will need to decide whether to use money from the general fund for the positions after the 2023-2024 school year.
“The budget includes funding those additional nurses for the upcoming year,” she said. “But a decision has to be made for the future. If we want to continue funding these positions (after the coming school year), we’re likely to have to make a cut somewhere else.”
Though the projected capital outlay spending is less for fiscal year 2024 than for fiscal year 2023, it does include an estimated $1 million to begin constructing a new athletic building at T.F. Riggs High School. Mayer said the project may cost around $10 million, extending over several years.
The capital outlay portion of the proposed budget also includes $600,000 for regular replacement of textbooks and other instructional materials.
“Now and then we have a year off," Mayer said. "But this upcoming year we will be buying textbooks (and other materials).”
She cited various electives and high school Career and Technical Education classes on the schedule for this year.
As for the ongoing levy, Mayer said the tax on an owner-occupied property assessed at $100,000 is projected to drop to $699 for the year, down from $717 during fiscal year 2023. For owners of commercial property assessed at $100,000, the tax is expected to be $1,015, falling from $1,043. Owners of agricultural property assessed at $100,000 are expected to pay $536, down from $548 in fiscal year 2023.
Mayer is planning to present the proposed budget at the school board’s next meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 10 in the Pierre School District boardroom at 211 S. Poplar Ave. The board is expected to vote on it at the same meeting.
