Darla Mayer

Pierre School District Business Manager Darla Mayer said the district stayed within budget during the last fiscal year that ended on June 30.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

The Pierre School District’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is slated to decrease by nearly 6 percent, largely since less spending was allotted this year to the construction project at Buchanan Elementary School. The Board of Education is expected to vote on the proposal at its next regular meeting on July 10.

The proposed budget adds up to $38,394,290, compared with the budget of $40,767,608 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. That’s a decrease of 5.8 percent, said Darla Mayer, business manager for the district.

