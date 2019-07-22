WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only 24 percent of individuals say charity disaster relief appeals are “very clear,” according to new research from BBB’s Give.org.
The standards-based, charity-evaluation group has released a special Give.org Donor Trust Report: Disaster Relief Donor Expectations. The report, a survey of 2,100 adults in the United States and 68 national and local disaster relief charities, explores donor expectations related to disaster relief giving. This report also highlights the role news media plays igniting public concern and action, making the medium an important agent in promoting effective and trustworthy support.
“The empathy created in those moments after a disaster can elicit the best in our humanity,” said H. Art Taylor, president and CEO of BBB’s Give.org, “but as we enter the hurricane and tornado season, we must ensure that appeals for relief assistance also strengthen trust in the charitable community. Our donor survey shows that people want to know what specific disaster relief services they are supporting. We also see an opportunity for news media to build on their disaster relief influence by being clear about the services provided by featured charities.”
Report highlights include:
- When asked “Thinking about disaster-related appeals you have seen, do you believe that most of the appeals clearly explain what disaster response activities the charity will carry out?” individuals indicated: Very clear 24 percent, Somewhat clear 41 percent, Not clear 20 percent, Note sure 15 percent.
- The most significant influence on disaster relief givers is news media, with 43.2 percent of donors, and 56.6 percent of charities, reporting news media is the strongest influence on disaster giving decisions.
- When compared to older generations, younger donors were more likely to respond to a celebrity (i.e., movie, TV star, famous athlete, etc.) fundraisers for disaster relief. The most frequent reasons cited for having donated to a celebrity’s disaster relief fundraiser were:being a fan of the celebrity (46.2 percent of men and 30.3 percent of women) and trust in the celebrity’s ability to choose (29.0 percent of men and 25.4 percent of women). Also, most people (83 percent) who donated to a celebrity’s disaster relief fundraiser said they would have otherwise donated to other relief efforts.
- Only 14.8 percent of charities addressing disaster relief said crowdfunding sites help increase the total amount of funds donated to charities.
For a free copy of the report, go to https://Give.org/DonorTrust.
BBB’s Give.org urges donors to give thoughtfully by taking the time to look into charities before making a donation and to visit Give.org to verify if a charity meets the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
In addition to this new report from Give.org, the BBB serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa has developed a special booklet called “ReBUILD with TRUST.” It provides information to help victims of disasters begin a safe recovery without the fear of being scammed. It includes: how to hire contractors, how to manage insurance claims and disputes and how to check on charitable organizations before accepting aid or making donations. It was written in cooperation with the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOADs) in Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota. If you would like a copy of the printed booklet call the BBB at (800)649-6814 or you can access it online at bureaunews.org/disaster_landing.html.
About BBB Wise Giving Alliance - BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB’s Give.org) is a standards-based charity evaluator that seeks to verify the trustworthiness of nationally-soliciting charities by completing rigorous evaluations based on 20 holistic standards that address charity governance, results reporting, finances, fundraising, appeal accuracy and other issues. National charity reports are produced by the BBB WGA and local charity reports are produced by local Better Business Bureaus – all reports are available at Give.org.
