Controversy erupted with the discovery that the South Dakota Department of Education’s draft social studies content standards published for public feedback on Aug. 6 removed almost all mentions of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate, otherwise known as the People of Seven Council Fires or the Sioux Nation.
In the standards draft released to the public on Aug. 6, only one mention of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate remains — In high school civics, students would “Compare the United States Constitution with the South Dakota State Constitution and the constitutions of the Oceti Sakowin.”
By contrast, three mentions are made of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate in the July 26 draft’s kindergarten standards alone. In history, civics and geography, students would “Read or listen to Oceti Sakowin Oyate stories, such as Iktomi stories and historical lore stories,” “Discuss the meaning of kinship to the Oceti Sakowin Oyate” and “Discuss the tribal nations of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate.”
Also conspicuously missing from the draft released to the public on Aug. 6 is the name of Stephen Jackson, an associate professor of history at the University of Sioux Falls who contributed to the high school world history standards. Jackson’s name appeared among the rest of the workgroup in the July 26 draft.
The Capital Journal reached out to Jackson via email and phone to ask why his name was removed but received no response.
The Capital Journal further inquired with the South Dakota Department of Education about the removal of Jackson’s name, the individuals involved in preparing the Aug. 6 draft and why so many mentions of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate were removed.
DOE spokesperson Ruth Raveling emailed a statement to the Capital Journal stating the standards are now open for public comment and a final public hearing before the Board of Education is tentatively scheduled for March 2022.
“Per state law, the Department of Education is charged with preparing content standards and submitting them to the Board of Education Standards for final approval. In creating these draft standards, the department relied heavily on the recommendations of a stakeholder workgroup including K-12 educators, postsecondary representatives, parents, and representatives of business and industry. The department made certain adjustments before the release of the draft to provide greater clarity and focus for educators and the public,” Raveling said. “The draft standards provide a balanced, age-appropriate approach to understanding our nation’s history, government, economy, and geography, including opportunities to teach about the experiences of all peoples. Along with the Oceti Sakowin standards adopted in 2018, these standards put more specific focus on our youth learning about the experience of Native Americans in South Dakota than the previous social studies standards. Additionally, the opportunity to teach about South Dakota-specific events, people, culture, and government were expanded beyond grade 4, where those standards previously resided.”
On Thursday, Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said he had not read the entire draft, but that it will not affect the district’s curriculum for the 2021-22 school year, at least.
“Our teachers this school year will be teaching off the standards that they taught from the past years,” Glodt said. “That’s the state going through the process of curriculum review and all that and they have a number of different public input opportunities.”
Pierre Indian Learning Center Superintendent Veronica Morley noted in a Thursday statement to the Capital Journal that while she is “disappointed” by the draft made public by the DOE, there are still four public hearings to come between now and potential approval by the state Board of Education Standards in the spring of 2022.
“In the interim, the Pierre Indian Learning Center will continue to regard those standards as goals for what students should learn by the end of the year according to grade level,” Morley wrote. “That is far different than curriculum, which is the process of teaching the standards. Through curriculum, instruction, and classroom discussion, standards are often exceeded. As an off-reservation Tribally Controlled Boarding School, the Pierre Indian Learning Center is fortunate to have a Board of Education which supports and promotes comprehensive understanding of indigenous culture, language and history. Recent exposure of the atrocities committed historically to indigenous children in boarding schools will not be minimized by the PILC, and Oceti Sakowin Oyate foundations will continue to be taught at our school.”
CRST reaction
In a Wednesday press release, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier called the curriculum originally assembled by the workgroup “unprecedented,” then lamented the draft that was later made public.
“Unfortunately, the bureaucrats and politicians who commissioned the workgroup gutted the portion of the curriculum regarding our Indigenous people,” Frazier said. “There is so much that must be taught to the children in order for them to understand the world they will inherit, and it begins with an understanding of one another. Removing the important lessons of who we are, where we came from and why things are the way they are, robs every young mind of the necessary understandings to overcome the hurdles of conflict, genocide, and historical trauma.”
Frazier went on to say that if the subject of civics was to be “truly” taught to South Dakota schoolchildren, he should remind them of Article 6 of the United States Constitution, which reads in part, “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any state to the Contrary notwithstanding.”
“This means that the treaties made with us are United States treaties, which makes them the Supreme Law of the Land and must not only be honored, they must be taught so they are not forgotten,” Frazier said.
Frazier concluded with a message to “our wakanyeja (children): They have tried to exterminate or assimilate us and they have failed. You are loved and important to your families and our Oyate (Nation). You deserve to know the truth and you will not get it in South Dakota public schools.”
