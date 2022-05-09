A project to improve fishing access in the Fort Pierre National Grassland is being examined by the U.S Forest Service to address current accessibility issues.
The project includes a number of improvements such as installing boat ramps and earthen fishing piers, rerouting existing roads, shortening two Forest Service roads and opening another, clarifying forest service road end points and installing new fences and changing existing fences.
“Folks have been asking for more boat ramps, specifically, and we’re out on the grassland year-round. So we know from personal experience which of our two-track roads you are liable to get stuck on. We’re inviting the public out to use their public land and we just want to make it as safe and convenient for them as we can,” Dan Svingen, Fort Pierre Ranger District and Fort Pierre National Grassland district ranger, said.
Fort Pierre National Grassland is composed of 116,000 acres of mixed-grass prairie that contains roughly 440 stock dams.
The dams provide visitors with year-round fishing opportunities and improvements to the grassland are meant to ensure fishing areas remain accessible year-round.
The project proposes the installation of boat ramps at Cottonwood, Lookout, Lower Booth, Sheriff, Smith and Trophy dams.
“The most popular fishing locations on the Fort Pierre National Grassland are Richland and Sheriff dams. Neither site is used by livestock. The shorelines are heavily vegetated with cattails. Submergent vegetation is also abundant in the shallows. Both situations limit these sites’ fishability from shore,” according to project documents.
The proposed boat ramps could decrease erosion at shores and increase water quality.
“As a recreationist myself I totally understand the difficulty in being able to get beyond the weed-line for much of the year. That’s going to help everybody to have some of those options with the fishing piers,” Svingen said.
Portions of 15 Forest Service roads to various dams would also be relocated.
“I’m really excited about getting some of these roads relocated into better locations both for safety and to reduce resource damage. Some of these two-track roads go down into swales and they get rutted out and cause erosion. I’m particularly motivated to get that addressed,” Svingen said.
For the last 14 years, the U.S. Forest Service has monitored vehicle traffic in the park and determined that multiple travel routes in the park are suboptimal.
New livestock exclosures are proposed at the Smith and Cottonwood boat ramp sites. The exclosures would ensure enough maneuverability for trucks and small boat trailers to utilize the sites.
“Exclosures are proposed at those specific locations as livestock would otherwise be particularly likely to congregate there, based on past livestock behavior,” according to project documents.
Project documents acknowledged potential issues with the project. Increased fishing pressure from improved access. The amount of livestock grazing would remain unchanged but access to portions of the Cottonwood and Smith Dam shorelines could change. Wildlife habitat could be affected by the proposals. Sensitive wildlife species make occasional use of proposed sites. No endangered or threatened animals species utilize project areas. Project areas could see changes in vegetative composition.
The public is encouraged to comment on the proposed improvements during its scoping period through fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62145. The comment period ends on June 4.
Svingen asked that the public keep their comments limited to the scope of the proposed project.
“The two big benefits will be providing the ability to get beyond the weed-line, for lack of a better word, and for fishermen and for people to be more easily able to explore their national grasslands,” Svingen said.
