The senate seat for South Dakota District 19 was emptied when Stace Nelson announced his resignation. Governor Kristi Noem is seeking public input to fill this vacancy.
To offer nominations or to be considered for the appointment, email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us. All nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, phone number, and relevant background information. Nomination deadline is Dec. 20.
The Representatives for District 19 are Republican Kent Peterson, a farmer, and Republican Kyle Schoenfish, a certified public accountant. District 19 includes parts if not all of Bon Homme, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson and McCook counties.
The current salary is $11,379 per session, or a per diem of $144 per legislative day.
Qualifications to be a South Dakota legislator state that the person must be at least 21 years old, must be a citizen and a voter of the United States and of the state (two years) and of the district, and have a clean criminal background.
