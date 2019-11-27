Governor Kristi Noem is seeking public input for a District 35 Senate vacancy. The opening was created after current State Senator Lyndi DiSanto announced her resignation effective Dec. 31.
District 35 is the Rapid Valley area, just east of Rapid City. The current Representatives for District 35 are both Republicans. They are Tina L. Mulally, who is a small business owner and homemaker, and Tony Randolph, who is an electrical contractor.
“State legislators are ambassadors for their home districts, and I look forward to collaborating with folks in District 35 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to represent this district,” said Noem.
Those wishing to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by Dec. 11.
Legislators must be at least 21 years old. They must be United States citizens, qualified voters in their legislative districts, and residents of the state for two years. Terms are for two years. A 1992 constitutional amendment limits members to four consecutive terms in each house. A legislator’s salary is approximately $6,000 per session; about $144 per legislative day.
