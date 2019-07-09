The annual Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days are slated for August 5-6 at the Joe Schomer Barn on Stanley County Fairgrounds and the Pat Duffy Community Center, Fort Pierre.
Enter your Open Class and 4-H display exhibits on Sunday, August 4, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Pat Duffy Community Center. For Open Class general rules, visit the Stanley County website http://www.stanleycounty.org/ under Departments, then click 4H/Extension. Exhibits will be judged that evening. The exhibits are put on public display at the Pat Duffy Community Center on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The pie contest is August 5. Anyone bringing a homemade pie (no cream pies or pies that need refrigeration) must enter their pie at 4 p.m. in the kitchen area at the Joe Schomer Barn on the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Prizes will be awarded to the top three placings in the youth and adult divisions. “Please bring the pies in disposable foil pie plates. The pies become the property of Prairie Winds 4-H, to be auctioned off as part of our fundraising efforts following the Small Animal Round Robin,” said Crystal Neuharth, Prairie Winds 4-H Council.
“Come out to see what our area youth have learned from the various projects they have completed,” added Neuharth.
On Monday, the livestock shows are in the Joe Schomer Barn on the Stanley County Fairgrounds beginning at 9 a.m. First is the cat showmanship, then rabbit, companion animal, and poultry shows. Barnyard Olympics are next. A petting zoo is open from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m., is the Small Animal Round Robin Showmanship contest. From 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Sioux Nation Ag Center hosts a free-will-offering BBQ feed, and BankWest hosts a melon feed. Also, this year, during the Small Animal Showcase, 4-H members will answer questions about their animals or 4-H in general.
On Tuesday, beginning at 8 a.m., is an open-to-the-public pancake and sausage breakfast sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America, at the Joe Schomer Barn. The swine show begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by dairy goat, meat goat, sheep, and beef shows. Beginning at 3:30 p.m., there is a Large Animal Round Robin Showmanship Contest. Also, this year, a Large Animal Show Case of the various animals will be held. 4-H members will be present to answer questions about their animals or about 4-H in general.
CHS’s complimentary open-to-the-public BBQ begins at 5 p.m. in front of the Joe Schomer Barn. The 4-H Livestock Premium Sale begins at 6 p.m. First Dakota National Bank hosts an Ice Cream Social, and gives out complimentary locally-grown sweet corn.
“We hope to see you at the Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days,” Neuharth said. For more information, call Neuharth at 605-685-5860 or the 4-H Office at 605-223-7730.
