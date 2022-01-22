The T.F. Riggs High School and Stanley County School District drama students are inviting their classmates, families and the general public to their one-act play performances beginning on Monday.
The one-acts are this year’s local entries for the South Dakota State One-act Festival, set for Feb. 3-5 at Central High School in Rapid City.
“A” and “B” class schools must win at regional contests to proceed to perform in the state festival. Stanley County competes at the Region A5 one-act competition on Jan. 24 at Riggs Theater’s stage in Pierre. Other schools in Region A5 are Chamberlain, Dupree, Winner and Mobridge-Pollock.
The Region A5 one-act competition day starts at 9 a.m. It is open to the public and free. Audience members must be seated in the theater before each performance begins. Per competition rules, organizers will shut the doors and bar enter during the performance. Photos and recordings are not allowed. A one-act must be less than 45 minutes in length — including set-up and tear-down time of the set and props.
Stanley County’s competition begins at noon. Stanley County director Jennifer Milliken said they try to see as many of the other schools’ plays as possible while at regionals but miss some while getting in and out of their makeup and costumes.
Stanley County’s actors will present the comedy “The Staggering Heartbreak of Jasmine Merriwether,” written by Don Zolidis.
Milliken said she would announce when her actors and crew would hold an additional public performance for parents and the rest of the community after the competition, possibly as late as the first week of February. She added that the extra performance would act as a dress rehearsal if the play made its way to the state festival.
The tentativeness for an exact date is due to the abundance of athletes in the acting department. Milliken said there would only be three people left if the basketball and wrestling athletes couldn’t compete this year.
The comedy follows the heroine as she falls in love with her lab partner in AP Bio while dissecting a fetal pig. But after seven weeks of bliss, he distances himself, sending her into a hilariously awful teenage meltdown that gets her with an in-school suspension.
Riggs’ cast and crew do not have to compete in Regions. The Class “AA” schools automatically qualify for the state festival. But, the T.F. Riggs High School drama students plan to perform two one-act plays for the Pierre area community before taking one of the plays to the State One-Act Festival.
Director Jenny Hodges said both plays would perform on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 in the Riggs Theater, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Activity passes are accepted.
“The public is invited,” Hodges said. “So far, there is no mask mandate, but always wise.”
The serious play “The Devil & Daniel Webster,” directed by Hodges, goes to the state festival on Feb. 3 at 3:30 p.m.
“’The Devil and Daniel Webster’ is the story of the lawyer Daniel Webster and his courtroom battle against the Devil in the defense of Jabez Stone, a farmer who had sold his soul to Old Scratch several years prior,” Hodges said. “Will Jabez be able to remain in the land of the living, or will his soul end up in hell for eternity? Come see and support the students who worked hard to bring this story to life to find out.”
The comedy “8 Ways Pokémon Go is Destroying Your Life” is student-directed by Kate Mullett. The presentation gives more students a theater experience. It will be the first shown both evenings, with an intermission before the second play.
“Everyone knows the popular app, Pokemon Go, but did you know it could actually ruin your life? This play is a comedy filled with wacky characters and hilarious plot lines that will have you laughing the whole time. From falling off cliffs to being kidnapped, the horrors of this app are real. The large cast brings these characters to life in such a fun way, and it’s a show you definitely can’t miss,” Hodges said.
