Grammar and context counts. South Dakota’s new anti-meth campaign "Meth. We're On It" is campy, at best, and has not met the positive reaction that Gov. Kristi Noem, Sec. Laurie Gill of the Department of Social Services, and the Minnesota ad firm that was paid to create it, maybe hoped for.
There has been a reaction, though.
“Meth. No, we are not all on it,” Alfreda Siems posted in a meme to the Capital Journal’s Facebook page in the comments section on the article about the new campaign. Like the campaign poster, Siems’ text is outlined by the shape of South Dakota and underneath, like she signed it for the group, South Dakota. “Meth. At least it’s not hemp,” said another meme.
Meth arrests increased 40 percent 2016 according to a report done by a South Dakota work group put together by former Gov. Dennis Daugaard. It was up from 20 percent the previous year. The state is correct, the problem is growing.
South Dakota has one of the highest incarceration rates per capita in the United States, and the prison and jail incarceration rates have been on a reasonably steady increase since 1978, according to reports by Prison Policy Initiative.
A million dollars would go a long way in South Dakota. Plus, the almost $500,000 paid to an out-of-state firm.
In a teleconference town-hall session, Nov. 19, with U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., the first question fielded for the evening went right to it, and on it.
“I don’t know if you have seen that ad, but it’s kinda an embarrassment to the state of South Dakota,” Roy in Mitchell said. “It looks like the advertising company they used was in Minnesota, so where’s the disconnect there with not using all the advertising companies we have in South Dakota?”
Rounds answered by saying he had served as governor for eight years, and each governor has to be allowed to try new ideas, he said. He noted that he had a program called “meth makes you ugly." Rounds acknowledged meth is a serious problem in South Dakota, just like in the rest of the country.
Rounds then doubled down, offering his respect when governors try something new, he said. That is what is happening now with the governor’s office and everyone involved is doing. They are doubling down. In a sense, applying the adage, any press is good press.
Not everyone agrees.
“The arrow didn’t hit the bullseye,” Mike Paul, of Reputation Doctor, said in a CBS interview with reporter Jim Axelrod. “The arrow went flying over the top. If you are trending on Twitter, not with excellence of awareness of educating those who are in crisis, you’re trending on Twitter because you missed the mark and you are a laughingstock, it’s time to eat some humble pie. It’s time to change it.”
Paul does not buy Noem’s answer to the Twitterverse.
"Hey Twitter, the whole point of this ad campaign is to raise awareness,” Noem writes on Twitter. “So I think that’s working..."
Maybe the campaign is Twitter’s fault? The idea of only being allowed so many characters in a sentence, called a tweet, does steer users to executing ideas with poor grammar and leaving words out to smith sentences, falling short of being complete and grammatically correct.
Noem, on Fox and Friends, said the United States' southern border is so porous there is a lot of meth moving into the country and up to South Dakota.
Porous or not, the Drug Enforcement Agency has a map called the National Clandestine Laboratory Registry. It shows “some” of the drug laboratory incidents, it said. There are incidents in the borders of South Dakota from Milbank in the north to Yankton in the South, and Rapid City in the west to Sherman in the East. Markers on the map designate sites where chemicals to fabricate, or residue suggesting a dumpsite of the materials used. Doing a state-by-state search would suggest the meth is not always trucked in from outside the country, but mostly.
Today, more then 90 percent of the meth available is trucked up from below the border, according to Emily Murray of the DEA. When the Combat Meth Epidemic Act came out in 2005, and the sale of commonly used items like pseudoephedrine were put behind the counter, it became more difficult to fabricate in larger quantities here in the States. The cartels moved to fill the void.
The void is sucking people in, in alarming rates.
Noem is not completely wrong when she points out 83 percent of South Dakota’s drug-related court appearances are for meth, based on data from the Department of Social Services. There was a 200 percent increase in people seeking crisis help for meth, and twice as many 12-17-year-olds reported using meth than the national average.
There is a problem in South Dakota, and in the nation, with meth.
