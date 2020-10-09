The South Dakota Board of Regents agreed to maintain 77 class days in the spring semester calendar for the state’s six public universities. The spring semester will begin Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, and conclude Friday, May 7. Spring break for the public universities is scheduled for March 8-12, and each public university will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18) and Presidents’ Day (Feb. 15). No classes will take place on Good Friday (April 2).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, university and board officials considered revising the spring semester but received mixed reactions to the options that were presented, according to board Executive Director and CEO Brian L. Maher.
“We weighed public health considerations and consulted with public health experts,” Maher said. “There were pros and cons to all. Absent a clear preference for changing the calendar, we opted to recommend the regents maintain the spring semester schedule as originally adopted.”
Although colleges and universities nationwide are struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some South Dakota higher education institutions may be situated to weather turbulent times.
Among all of South Dakota’s public universities, enrollment is down 2.8% this fall due to COVID. At the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, enrollment is slightly lower with 52 fewer students than last year, and the full-time equivalent number of students also decreased 5.4%.
However, the difference in enrollment numbers is slight, and Mines officials remain confident in the school’s ability to provide a quality science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
President Jim Rankin said the workforce has a high demand for STEM students, which will only continue to grow, and that Mines positions their students well for graduate studies or jobs in their industry.
“STEM is timeless. Companies and the government need people who can think,” Rankin, a Pierre native, said. “Our students are very successful post-graduation.”
“We believe our enrollment is holding steady year over year during the pandemic because STEM degrees (including those that serve health care and manufacturing sectors) have done relatively well in the economic downturn associated with COVID-19,” Mines Communications Manager Mike Ray told the Capital Journal. “Our most recent first-time hiring data shows that 96% of our recent graduates have landed jobs in their field of study with an average starting pay of $66,500 or they have entered graduate school.”
Mines student and 2017 T.F. Riggs High School graduate Matthew Pugh is studying computer and electrical engineering, and he plans to graduate next December.
“[The pandemic] definitely just underlines the importance of in-person communication and working in person, but it’s also underlined the importance of the technologies we use to get our work done,” he said.
Mines student and fellow 2017 T.F. Riggs alumna Shelby Guthrie, who is studying chemical engineering, said that navigating higher education alongside a global pandemic is “a lot harder to do,” but agreed that technology has helped.
“I miss seeing everyone in person. Honestly, it has just shown how far technology has come and how far it can go. We’re taking classes on Zoom and I still get to see some of my classmates when we have live lectures. So we’re trying to do our best,” she said.
Pugh came to the School of Mines to learn about, and eventually have a career in, computer technology, which he said he has made “great strides” toward.
“I learn new things about both hardware and software design every day,” he said.
His classwork at Riggs helped develop his interest in computer science.
“The Pierre School District at the time had what I consider to be a surprisingly robust math and science program. I got to take AP classes in physics and chemistry as well as AP classes in calculus that really set me up well to start off in a STEM career,” Pugh said.
Guthrie agreed that her coursework at Riggs, including AP chemistry, calculus, and physics gave her a good STEM background, as well as honors English, which she said set her up to be a better writer, communicator, and more well-rounded.
Pugh had an internship this year with Collins Aerospace working with the radio systems and the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System, which planes use to navigate landing onto an aircraft carrier.
Guthrie had an internship last summer with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the surface water quality division where she helped with permit writing and inspections at municipal wastewater facilities. She hopes to go into renewable energy research and development engineering post-graduation.
2018 Mines graduate and 2011 Riggs alumnus Josh Schweigert is now a support engineer at Microsoft. He cited critical thinking and analytic problem solving as the most important lessons he learned at Mines, which Rankin also noted are skills students will learn there.
Rankin said that, despite the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, it is a good time for people to consider going to college as an opportunity to move forward. A degree in STEM is just as, if not more, valuable during times of economic struggle.
“Always stay curious. Keep your mind open to different things; you may end up doing something that you didn’t realize that you wanted to do, but I had no idea that I wanted to do computer engineering, let alone engineering in general. Once I actually went and did it things became a lot more interesting. Everything became a lot more interesting,” Schweigert said.
