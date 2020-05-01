The South Dakota Board of Regents has announced its resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning across the public university and special schools’ system.
“The COVID-19 pandemic dictated an unprecedented change this spring in the way we teach, learn, and work, requiring faculty, students, and staff to adapt in extraordinary ways,” said John Bastian, Regents president. “While our institutions will successfully complete the spring and summer semesters, under conditions that none of us could anticipate, we all must turn attention to a new academic year beginning this fall.”
According to Janelle Toman, Regents director of communications, all the university presidents have made a commitment to operate on campus and to safely resume face-to-face teaching and learning in fall 2020, Bastian said.
Each campus has the authority to adjust certain operational details for their institution, academic programs, and community circumstances. Administrators will be prepared to react quickly to an evolving public health challenge, and that some aspects of a campus experience may look different going forward,
The South Dakota Board of Regents is the constitutional governing body for Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and South Dakota School for the Deaf.
