The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has approved a construction permit for the Crowned Ridge Wind II Project.
The project is a 301-megawatt wind energy facility planned for in Codington, Deuel and Grant counties.
Almost 50 proposed conditions concern issues such as shadow flicker, ice throw, land restoration, the hiring of a public liaison officer, and decommissioning.
Commissioners made changes to proposed conditions and added new conditions. These related to aircraft detection lighting systems, cooperation with agricultural spray applicators, monitoring sound pressure levels, avian and bat mortality monitoring, and monitoring for whooping cranes.
A three-day hearing took place in early February. Crowned Ridge Wind II filed its application with the commission on July 9. A public input took place in Watertown in August.
“Intervenors did a great job working through a process that many past intervenors have found hard to navigate,” PUC Chair Gary Hanson said. “We certainly must protect citizens and we have to follow the law. In this docket, I believe we did as much as our authority allows to set conditions that protect landowners this project will affect.”
Crowned Ridge Wind II plans to construct up to 132 wind turbines on 60,996 acres east of Watertown.
Currently, the project is expected to be constructed in two phases. The first phase consists of 200 megawatts, which the company expects to construct in 2020 and has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Xcel Energy to sell to Xcel upon commercial operation. The second phase may consist of 100 MWs and is awaiting transmission interconnection study results. The total cost of the project is $425 million.
“I believe that the conditions we’ve put together properly address concerns and will also protect South Dakotans,” PUC Vice Chair Chris Nelson said.
The proposed project will interconnect to the electric grid at the Big Stone South 230-kV substation using the Crowned Ridge II 5-mile, 230-kV transmission line and the Crowned Ridge 34-mile generation tie-in line. Applications for the transmission and generation tie lines were both previously approved by the PUC. Construction of both lines was completed in 2019 in anticipation of the Crowned Ridge Wind II project.
“Crowned Ridge II has been a lengthy process; not only lengthy today, but the application process is lengthy,” Commissioner Kristie Fiegen.
