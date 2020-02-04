The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has approved a construction permit for the Lookout Solar Project, a solar generation facility in Oglala Lakota County capable of generating up to 110 megawatts of electricity.
At a PUC meeting in Pierre, Feb. 3, Lookout Solar, PUC staff and the three PUC Commissioners continued work on the permit. The revised agreement listed 37 conditions, which addresses items such as land restoration, wildlife habitats, and decommissioning. One condition is the company must present the landowners’ lease agreement to the Commission before commercial operation of the facility.
Lookout hopes to finish construction of the $100 million facility on its approximate 810 acres by the second quarter of 2021. The project includes up to 500,000 solar panels, an energy storage facility, access roads, underground 34.5 kV electrical collector lines, an underground fiber-optic cable, a collection substation, an operations and maintenance facility and temporary construction areas.
“With every siting permit the PUC issues, we aim to include protections for South Dakota citizens and their property,” said PUC Chairman Gary Hanson.
“These folks are placing their transmission line underground - we’ve not seen that anywhere else - to ensure there’s minimal impact on the viewscape,” said Chris Nelson, vice president PUC.
Lookout Solar is the first solar energy facility the commission has considered for siting.
“Solar siting is new for us. This is the first solar permit we’ve seen,” said Commissioner Kristie Fiegen..
Upon completion, Lookout Solar will interconnect to the high-voltage transmission lines owned by Western Area Power Administration near Cottonwood Cutoff. No buyer for the power has announced.
