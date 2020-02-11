Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas, has announced its president’s list for its fall 2019 semester.
Any full time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the BC president’s list. Of the 1,935 full time undergraduate students on campus for the 2019-2020 academic year, only 125 made the list.
Amanda Pugh, Pierre, earned placement on that list.
