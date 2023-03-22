Pukwana city lots
Mike Lauritsen

Pukwana has four city lots being offered up for free to incentivize folks to move to the small town and join the area workforce.

The town began taking applications for free lots on March 14, though there are a handful of stipulations that come along with the free land.

