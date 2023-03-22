Pukwana has four city lots being offered up for free to incentivize folks to move to the small town and join the area workforce.
The town began taking applications for free lots on March 14, though there are a handful of stipulations that come along with the free land.
Those stipulations include being over the age of 18, being a legal resident of the United States and agreeing to build a home on the lot within a specific timeframe.
Mike Lauritsen, with Lake Francis Case Development Corporation, said Pukwana city officials are giving away the lots for free because they'd like to see housing units built as quickly as possible.
"There's a worker and housing shortage everywhere," Lauritsen said.
The lots are in the middle of Pukwana and have all the necessary infrastructure.
"The city had actually purchased these lots and demolished some older builders," Lauritsen added.
Pukwana Mayor Larry McManus said in a news release that the goal is to attract new residents, stimulate the local economy and create a thriving community.
"We encourage anyone who is interested in this opportunity to apply. We have multiple jobs open between Pukwana and Chamberlain, including over 40 positions that pay $30,000 - $120,000, including full benefits," McManus said.
"This free lot program is a great incentive for a new family to take a job and move to our area. We are excited about this opportunity and hope to see some new growth in our communities.”
Lauritsen said numerous applications have already been received, one of which is to build a multi-unit housing building.
The applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis with approval based on a proposal of building a new home quickly, the release states.
For more information and to apply for a free housing lot, visit the Lake Francis Case Economic Development website at www.lakefranciscase.org
