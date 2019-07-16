The pulse processing plant at Harrold, northeast of Pierre, is up and running, ready to take in the new crop of yellow peas nearing harvest, said Harlan Smith.
“We have a lot of them,” Smith said of his yellow pea crop. “They look really good, way better than soybeans.
Smith is one of about 86 investors who put together a couple of million dollars several years ago to build a plant on the west side of Harrold to process yellow peas, lentils and other pulse crops.
They are small-acreage crops, some not even counted in the state by federal crop watchers. But the high-protein legumes can be an important slice of agriculture, say members of the South Dakota Pulse Processors, and are in big demand world-wide where they have been a main food source for millenia. They also are a big source of dog food production in the United States.
Farmers in central South Dakota, such as Smith, have been growing yellow peas for years, but had to sell them to buyers in North Dakota and other states because there hasn’t been much of processing plant in South Dakota. That transportation cost cut into farmers’ returns.
Beginning seven years ago, the Pulse Processors group gained financing through private investors — many of them farmers growing peas — and using state and local financing options to borrow money at low cost.
Pulse crops are much bigger elsewhere in the world, especially in the Middle East and a well-known Turkish company installed the processing equipment in the plant.
But world prices fell sharply in recent years, due to tariff battles and moves by India, a leading buyer. In Harrold, there was a big snafu with installing the many small electric motors which run the hi-tech processing. It required replacing more than 200 motors. The two unexpected blows hamstrung the plant from its git-go in January 2017.
In a depressed world pea market, the plant couldn’t overcome its financing shortfall and had to get extensions on loans from the Pierre Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO), and from the state and Hughes County rail authorities on a loan to build a rail loading spur.
It needed more capital to make things work and better connections to market the products from the plant. So it was great news and when Puris of Minneapolis agreed to take over the plant in late 2018, Pulse Processors leaders said.
About the time Puris bought into the pulse plant as operator-cum-owner 18 months ago, Puris itself received a big financial pat on the back from ag food giant Cargill, according to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
Cargill put some of its big money into the pulse processing company that started in Oskaloosa, Iowa and moved its headquarters to Minneapolis about three years ago to achieve the brotherly love of the metro area’s other food companies which are led by $100 billion-plus Cargill.
Tom Tveit, who lives near Pierre and is one of the South Dakota Pulse Processors leaders, said Tuesday that Puris has an arrangement to operate the plant, get it out of debt and take over ownership.
About five employees have been working at the plant the past few months.
“They have been doing some upgrades, some cleaning and prepping for whatever they have got to process next,” Tveit said. “It sounds positive. It sounds like all the creditors are happy and things are going well.”
Puris has quietly announced plans inside the company for a new expansion into a new market, but no details have been made public yet, Tveit said.
It sounds as if it will mean a new market “that will create a need to possibly increase production for this plant, quite a big increase in production,” Tveit told the Capital Journal.
“The arrangement we have with Puris, the operator, is that they . . . eventually will buy the plant from us. But in the meantime, they are operating it and our bills are getting paid as well as theirs.”
Puris, a 34-year-old company, produces a lot of organic products at processing plants in Iowa and Wisconsin.
But the peas grown in central South Dakota for the Harrold plant are not grown organically, Smith said.
However, by nature, yellow peas are “non-GMO,’” because they haven’t been genetically modified. Which can be a selling point in the world market.
“But we do have to be very careful they don’t get contaminated from soybeans or other beans, or (Puris) won’t use them,” Smith said.
He sold his 2017 crop to Puris in recent months and didn’t grow peas last year.
Smith said his 2019 pea crop will be ready for harvest in early August and he will deliver some of it right off the combine to the nearby processing plant.
“We’re looking at peas that will be around 60 bushels (an acre), they look like,” Smith said. “As good as I’ve ever had. They will be over 50 bushels easy.”
It’s a good deal to have a place so close to sell his peas, Smith said.
“We are really glad they took it over,” Smith said of Puris. “It was just in time to save us. It’s going to be a good deal for the community and for the farmers.”
