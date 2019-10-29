Is 22 years a legacy? The Grambihlers have lived in their house on Grey Goose Road now 25 years. For 22 of those years, they have made a Halloween display on their property almost 10 miles north of Pierre that brings folks from all over.
Anissa and Dave first made the display to engage their three kids 22 years ago. But kids grow up. Though, in this case they don’t outgrow it, they want more.
Anissa first tells about their oldest.
He wanted to do 100 pumpkins for display. The next child, they said, wanted to increase it to 200 pumpkins. Their third child wanted 300. The Grambihlers did not disappoint.
They use 20 varieties of pumpkins in their display of 300 hand-carved and decorated pumpkins. They grow all the gourds themselves. According to Anissa, they have around 20 folks who come by to help carve and create, including her mother-in-law, friends and other family members.
“Everybody gets together, and we carve and gut here,” Anissa Grambihler said. “We have books for them to look at for ideas. Some people like to gut pumpkins just for pumpkin seeds. Some people just like to carve to see what they can create.”
Pumpkins aren’t the only thing on display. They have witches who cackle and spiders that jump out at visitors. There is a Frankenstein monster. Lurch stands guard as well. There are skeletons doing all kinds of skeleton things. One, a skeleton in hunter’s clothing with a prop shotgun, perhaps didn’t make it back in from the cold. There are rats, ghouls, ghosts and all the black light illumination to boot. There is a graveyard, complete with headstones with catchy and funny Halloween appropriate humor.
“We’ve been doing it a long time,” Anissa said. “We’ve never charged. It’s just fun to see people come out.”
This year is the first year they put out a tip jar. They have never charged money to come by and visit the display.
“We did do something different this year,” Dave said. “We did a tip jar. We are not charging. People have been begging us and people have been offering donations in the past. We just decided to do something.”
“Those who want to help, may,” Anissa finished.
“That’s all it is,” Dave added. “It’s just free will.”
Anissa said occasionally folks will drop off things they think the Grambihlers can use. She points out a television one neighbor gutted and she put a display like a diorama with little skeletons watching music television.
Two years ago, a church dropped off an music organ. They come back and check to see it is still there. It is. A skeleton is tickling the ivory 20 feet off the road right now.
“It used to be, the favorite part was when the kids were younger. It was the family time we got to spend together doing it,” Dave said. “The biggest part is all the smiles on the kids’ faces. The ooh and aahs.”
It is about bringing people together.
“Family time,” Anissa said. “Fellowship.”
Zach and Ellie Walters have been bringing their kids out for four years now.
“Every year,” the Walters said in unison.
“The kiddos absolutely love it,” Ellie said. “We usually come when it’s darker, but bedtime is earlier this year. They love coming out here.”
Anissa enjoys the outcome. It looks really cool at night, she said.
“It’s a lot of work,” Anissa said. “People just think it just happens, but it really is a lot of work. It takes some coordination. It’s still fun.”
This year, with championship football on Halloween, the Grambihlers think they might not have as many visitors as in the past, but they know “the hardcore folks” will be out to visit.
“We do get a lot of traffic [on Halloween],” Anissa said. “It’s kinda the end stop. After they are done trick-or-treating, they come out here.”
At the end of the day, Dave said it best.
“It’s not work when you are having fun,” Dave said.
The property is at 19988 Grey Goose Road and is open for public viewing from 6:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. through Saturday Nov. 2.
