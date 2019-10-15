Halloween is right around the corner. Pumpkins and ghosts have been slowly moving into Pierre’s porches and front windows, and this year after the Underwater Pumpkin Patch Event, Sunday, Oct. 20, there will surely be more.
“Whoosh,” Mindy Cheap, Pierre’s recreation superintendent for 11 years now, said.” Trying to think, it’s been six or seven years.”
Partnered with the local Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre’s Parks and Recreation is holding its, now annual Pumpkin Patch event at the Pierre Aquatic Center.
Oahe YMCA CEO Aaron Fabel, in Pierre at the Y now for three years, says the Aqautic Center was built around 2000. The Y facilitates and manages lifeguards and the day-to-day where the city of Pierre helps with maintenance. It is a joint effort on the part of the Y and Pierre, according to Fabel.
“It’s a unique partnership that really works well with both entities working to ensure the best outcome for the community,” Fable said.
Cheap bought 100 to 120 pumpkins in preparation for this year’s event. She expects around 80 to 100 children of all ages.
“We do three groups,” Cheap said.
First the small ones will swim to retrieve their pumpkins, and after all the kids have retrieved a pumpkin, swam and had fun, decorating kits will be handed out.
“It’s just fun to watch the kids go after the pumpkins,” Cheap said. “Just lots of fun.”
Kids and the folks can decorate their pumpkins on site, or take them home to complete, according to Cheap. The decorating kits contain things like stickers.
“The whole premise is a family fun event, and take home a pumpkin,” Fable said. It’s geared towards taking home a pumpkin, but most of all, it is about bringing families together.”
The even begins at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free to YMCA members, and $2 for non-members. All children under the age of eight must be accompanied by an adult.
“It’s fun,” Cheap said. “It’s quick. They get down to business, swim and have fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.