This year’s PupCup campaign by the Dairy Queen in Pierre reached its goal of 5,000 doggy ice cream cones sold, resulting in a $5,000 donation to the future Pierre Community Dog Park.
The PupCup donation program was started by Jen Uecker, manager of Pierre’s Dairy Queen Grill & Chill Restaurant on West Sioux Avenue. In the program’s first year, 2018, when the DQ had just opened, $1,500 was raised for the PAWS Animal Rescue in Pierre. In 2019, $2,119 was raised for the Hopeless to Homes Animal Rescue based out of Pierre.
“Obviously the program is growing,” said Uecker.
“We received a special call on the afternoon of Dec. 17,” said Uecker. “Loki crossed the rainbow bridge earlier this year, and his family called to purchase the remaining 101 PupCups needed to reach our goal of $5,000 for the Pierre Community Dog Park in his honor. So from now until gone, PupCups will be free in Loki’s honor to the next 101 pups to come through.”
In May, which is National Dog Month, Amy Currie matched the PupCups purchased that month. Currie owns Pet Pros Grooming in Pierre. That amount of $507 was donated immediately to the dog park. It was not part of the current $5,000 goal.
The park’s location, approved by Pierre City Commission last year, will be in a field south of East Sully Drive in the southeastern part of Pierre. The park-zoned field is city-owned.
This year the program was initiated at two other Dairy Queen locations also owned by Lonnie Heier. The Dairy Queen location in Winner has donated $1,100 this year to Rescues Unlimited in Gregory. The Dairy Queen in Vermillion has donated $2,500 to the Harland Humane Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.