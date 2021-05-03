The upcoming Pierre City Commission election is June 8 and four candidates are in the running for two seats, including one incumbent.
The candidates are Amy Currie, Todd Johnson, Lucas Solberg and incumbent commissioner Jamie Huizenga. Absentee voting starts May 24, which is also the last day to register to vote in the election. Voting on June 8 will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God Church and Faith Lutheran Church.
The commission has four members serving three-year terms. All four candidates were asked the same five questions by the Capital Journal.
What should the city do to make up for any slack in regular procedures or programs that might have been caused by the interruptions caused by COVID and quarantining?
Amy Currie: This past year has been hard on everyone, I think we need to focus on getting as close to normal day to day operations as we can. Our schools, city programs, recreational activities, and especially our small businesses have suffered this past year. The city should lead [by] example by shopping local and following guidelines given to keep us all safe so we can keep our city safe and functioning productively.
Todd Johnson: I consider myself lucky for living in the great State of South Dakota, especially during the last year. It would be inaccurate to say everyone agrees with the changes that were made in the City of Pierre due to Covid precautions. Every resident should have the chance to speak and share their thoughts before changes are made. The City Commission should share the information they use to make the changes that are agreed upon. And in the end, it is important to respect each other.
Lucas Solberg: It feels as if everyone is excited to get back to a sense of normalcy, and with spring and summer coming and vaccinations ramping up it will be crucial that the city helps foster an environment of getting back to normal. Outdoor events, concerts, and anything the city can help to promote our tourism and providing events that allow the people of Pierre to get back together and enjoy all the area has to offer.
Jamie Huizenga: One area that was curtailed in 2020 was our water line repair and replacement program. Because of the tight quarters working in the closed areas or trenches we did not accomplish as much in the 2020 construction season as we had initially planned. We plan to ramp up that work in 2021. Another area that did suffer during 2020 was the summer recreation program. There were a lot of unknowns regarding Covid last spring/summer so our summer rec program was curtailed quite a bit which was very unfortunate for our kids. We plan to get our summer rec program back up and going strong in 2021.
Why did you choose to run for office in the first place?
Amy Currie: I have been attending city commission meetings for the past year to learn and observe what our local commissioners do for our community. In running for Commissioner I am hoping to get my generation more involved in politics and know they are a part of our cities growth currently and in the future, with that helping our community, and being a part of discussions and decisions that help mold this wonderful city is why I decided to run for office.
Todd Johnson: I have a firm belief that elected officials, especially at the city and county levels, should show their value by participating in the community. I have spent the last 30 years developing relationships with the stakeholders in Pierre and the surrounding counties. I want to be a resource for the residents of Pierre. Commissioners are elected to serve and work for the entire community.
Lucas Solberg: As a lifelong Pierre resident, I feel it is important for everyone to be involved with our local government and should be vocal in voicing our thoughts and ideas for the direction of our city. I feel that Pierre needs to have the younger generation step into leadership roles.
Jamie Huizenga: My choice to run for the City Commission is a bit of a funny story. The journey started back in 2008 when former Mayor Dennis Eisnach sat down with my one morning while I was at a Pierre restaurant having breakfast with my wife and told me I should run for the City Commission. My first response was that my life was going great and this was not in my plans. He kept talking to me and eventually I did run for office and in 2009 I started my first term on the Pierre City Commission. We’ve had some challenging times like the flood of 2011 and multiple challenges with our airport through the years but I still truly enjoy serving.
