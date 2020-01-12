Questions & Answer with Jeff Monroe - District 24 Senator

What do you foresee as repetitive from last year's session? “I see hemp coming back as an issue. There is already a ballot initiative which, if passed - I hope not - would legalize recreational use of marijuana. This would make the agricultural hemp bill moot since the biggest fear of most opponents is the ‘sliding slope’ toward full legalization. I am all for farmers and ranchers trying to make things work better and have another tool. CBD oil is the issue raised by most non-agricultural entities, and it is legal and readily available already if extracted from agricultural hemp. All of these factors make detailed evaluation of any hemp bill extremely important.”
What do you foresee as new major issues for this session? “I don’t see any ‘major issues’ right now, but one or two always come to the surface. I think that a huge portion of the legislative time is going to be spent on the conflicts which will arise out of the proposals of ‘0 increase’ for the ‘big three,’ those being state employees, education and community support providers. With state employees and education and community support providers being proposed zero increases, I see the legislature trying to change that. The changes will have to come up at the expense of the $30 million which is being proposed for various other things.
What do you think might be the most controversial issues? “Those will probably involve social issues such as the first and second amendments, taxes, property rights and other issues that affect the daily lives of people.”
What are some items you are looking forward to? “Personally, I look forward to the issues I will see in the commerce committee and in the taxation committee. These are always issues which affect the daily lives of people and their income. They also affect the way businesses are allowed to function.”
How do you think last year's terrible weather and agriculture will affect this legislative session and finances? “I see the legislature trying to evaluate and come up with funding to help repair the damage from the storms and the floods. This will be blended with many other difficult issues which will arise out of what I expect to be 500+ bills introduced. The whole state has been adversely affected by the 2019 weather and they’ll need to be able to get a good start this year in order to recover as much as possible.”
Any topics of potential bills you will be drafting? “I will be drafting a few bills, but none will reach the level of controversy in comparison to some of the topics the public is already aware of. I do have an interesting bill regarding social media. It deals with censorship by companies claiming to be public forums.
Anything else you would like to add? “It’s a very different world than it was 20 or 30 years ago, and there are so many issues we didn’t see in those days. It’s impossible to tell what the future holds for us, but if we can do our best to see that people live their lives in a free world, make a living, and be safe, then I hope we can say in the end that we did our best," said Monroe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.