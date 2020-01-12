Questions & Answer with Mary Duvall - District 24 Representative

What do you foresee as repetitive from last year's Legislative Session? “I believe some of the recurring themes from last year will include:
- industrial hemp
- mental health treatment
- controlled substances
- juvenile justice, and
- education funding and school capital outlay”
What do you foresee as new major issues for this session? “Some of the new issues will be:
- Addressing the widespread flooding from last year, particularly as it affected public infrastructure such as roads and bridges
- Salaries for teachers, state employees, and community support providers - this isn’t really a “new” issue, but it’s an important one)
- The effects on the state general fund from repeal of the internet sales tax “
What do you think might be the most controversial issues?
- Making improvements to the riot-boosting bills passed last year
- Making changes to the initiative process
- Changing the sales tax rate based on the amount of on-line or remote seller tax revenues - the so-called “Partridge Amendment”
What are some items you are looking forward to?
- Making improvements to the agriculture land valuation system
- Making sure counties are able to deal with extraordinary costs from pipeline protests or other protests
How do you think last year's terrible weather and agriculture will affect this legislative session and finances? “Road and bridge infrastructure were impacted by flooding, creating difficulties for counties and townships with limited resources. Fortunately, FEMA funding helped address part of the recovery costs. The governor has proposed a way to help local governments finance the rest of the recovery effort.
It was encouraging to see stronger sales tax revenues in November and December; however, I don’t think we should presume that trend will continue. By the time the Appropriations committee crafts the final budget, we will have two more months of revenue data to use in finalizing the budget, which begins July 1.”
Any topics of potential bills you will be drafting? “I have some cleanup bills, to repeal obsolete sections of the code.”
Anything else you would like to add? “People who live in District 24 should always feel free to reach out to their legislators, to let us know how various bills will affect South Dakota,” said DuVall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.