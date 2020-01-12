What do you foresee as repetitive from last year's session?
- Municipal vs. rural electric companies
- The Spanish language bill
- The mandatory reporting by clergy bill.
“Members of the Democratic party, Representatives Erin Healy and Kelly Sullivan started the work last year to create an Early Learning Advisory Council. Both are passionate about giving all South Dakota children the tools they need to be successful in school. I expect to see them continue to work across party lines to make sure our state studies the gaps in preschool education," said Randy Seiler, chair of the S.D. Democratic Party.
“We know that the hemp discussion will be a hot topic, after a summer study was completed and now the apparent change of opinion by the governor. It appears this will be taken up early in the session," said Nikki Gronli, vice-chair.
What do you foresee as new major issues for this session?
“I think we’ll be dealing with the results of the summer study on mental health. There will be legislation coming out of that," said Rep. Jamie Smith, House Minority Leader (District 15).
“I think number one will be following the law as it pertains to annual funding increases for Kindergarten through 12th grade education, Medicaid providers and state employees. This is a law and we have to figure out how to make it happen," said Senator Troy Heinert, Senate Minority Leader (District 26).
What do you think might be the most controversial issues?
- Hemp
- Ending presumptive probation
- Municipal vs. rural electric companies will be a difficult topic and possibly divisive.
- Riot boosting will be back, after being found unconstitutional after it was passed last year. We expect it will come back in some form this session.
“I think there will always be controversy with 105 personalities. Some will try to bring issues forward for political gain in an election year. We just try to do the best we can to do what’s important for the people of South Dakota," said Heinert.
What are some items you are looking forward to?
“... trying to overcome the obstacles to provide adequate funding. Working through those problems will be difficult but rewarding to make sure teachers, state employees are taken care of," said Smith.
“I’m looking forward to working on bills that our caucus brings, early childhood, Medicaid expansion needs further conversation. I’m bringing a number of bills on Native American issues," said Heinert.
How do you think last year's terrible weather and agriculture will affect this legislative session and finances?
“Agriculture is South Dakota’s biggest economic driver. When farmers hurt, we all hurt. We’ll have limited resources, which makes balancing our budget a challenge. By law we have to balance this budget. There is no other option," said Smith.
Any topics or potential bills your party members will be drafting?
“We know that Senator Nesiba will be bringing a bill concerning body cameras in policing. With their increased use, he knows it’s a matter of time before we see situations that will arise and need clarification so he wants to get in front of that," said Gronli.
What do you feel about party controversy versus bipartisan legislation?
“As Democrats in a super minority everything we do has to be in a bipartisan way to make good things happen for the people of South Dakota," said Smith.
Anything else you would like to add?
“We look forward to working with our legislative friends and neighbors from across the state to try to solve South Dakota’s most difficult problems," said Smith.
“The legislature needs to stop passing unconstitutional laws. After each session we continue to see our state try to defend legislation that was passed, and they have been warned it will be struck down by the courts. It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars and it needs to stop," said Heinert.
“We believe it’s really important that we follow the statute that dictates the 3% or inflation, (whichever is less) increase for teachers, state employees and Medicaid providers. It’s law and we should be doing this," said Seiler.
