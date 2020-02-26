Kelcey Nordvold opened up his Buckin’ Swank Leather store just a month ago at 30 E. Main Ave. in downtown Fort Pierre.
Nordvold, who often goes by KelC, had his business in a larger place on Salebarn Road, across the tracks in Fort Pierre, but it was more space than he needed.
How did you learn to do this?
I started out about 12 years ago making rodeo chaps. It just grew from there. I’ve always been artistic, carving leather. People have taken a liking to it and it’s become pretty popular.
Then the boot thing, I’ve been doing for the past couple years. It’s all self-taught. I watch a lot, and ask questions from other bootmakers. It’s pretty easy when you take something apart and know what it’s like that way and put it back together the right way.
I just acquired these machines over the years. I’m going to try to get out of the repair end of it and start just building stuff. In the repair business I can pretty much re-do the boot. But people don’t understand that it’s pretty much a custom-made boot after being repaired like that.
I do some purses, some custom belts. I still do chaps, but it’s grown from just chaps.
From the pictures on the wall, it’s clear you are a rodeo cowboy.
I ride bareback broncs. I’m in the PRCA and Indian Rodeo. And I do some amateur rodeos around. My aunt and uncle run a ranch south of Eagle Butte, where I spent my summers. We used to put on trail rides for the kids in Eagle Butte when I was really little.
I’m also an electrical contractor, so I’m going to start doing some work this summer with that license.
It sounds like you have a big family.
We’ve got six kids so we’re pretty busy.
My wife’s name is Whitney Jandreau Nordvold. She grew up in Fort Pierre. I grew up in Rapid City and graduated from high school in Eagle Butte.
We have a boy, 10, and a boy 8; twin girls who are 3; a girl who is just about 2; and a brand new one, a boy, eight weeks old.
I’m half-Navajo, my mom is Navajo. She just left to go back to Arizona for a couple weeks. My dad was one-sixteenth Lakota. The rest is Norwegian. My wife is Lakota. We are enrolled in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe at Eagle Butte.
Where did you get the name for your business?
I like bucking horses and the word “swank” came from a friend. We were going to a rodeo and I had some really nice boots on. He said, “Boy, those boots are swank.” And that stuck with me and I used it all the time.
Here in downtown Fort Pierre you are just around the corner from famed rodeo saddle maker Dave Dahl.
I do some saddle repair. I’d like to learn how to build them from Dave. He helps me out a lot. I’ll go in there and he always shows me something. I just want to keep that (tradition) going. I told him I wouldn’t start making saddles until after he retired. He’s going to help me get that American stitching machine running over there.
