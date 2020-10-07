South Dakota Department of Health officials are now counting antigen tests in their daily COVID-19 updates. Of the 609 new cases reported Wednesday, 562 are “confirmed” positive RT-PCR tests, while 47 are considered “probable” positive antigen tests.
“The distinction between probable and confirmed for the average person is nil because they will be treated the same as being positive for COVID and they should take those necessary precautions. Self isolate for a minimum of 10 days, help us identify those close contacts...we’re really encouraging people to be proactive about that themselves and notify their close contacts upon getting that positive test result so we can have people quarantining, if necessary,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
Probable cases are investigated and handled the same way confirmed positive cases are, according to Malsam-Rysdon. Although the probable cases are treated as positive infections, they cannot be considered a confirmed case unless an RT-PCR test — the first widely used testing platform — is administered after the antigen test. The secondary test is not a requirement, but it is the only way to confirm a positive case.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said that antigen testing, which involves a “quick swab” of the front of the nasal passage rather than the PCR’s back-of-the-nose swabbing, will be more widely used in the future. The federal government is providing the state with 260,000 antigen tests by the end of December, which among other uses will be used to expand testing in K-12 schools.
During the health department’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, Clayton reported 27 new hospitalizations, 10 new deaths, and 688 recoveries as of Wednesday.
In Hughes County, there were a total of 585 positive infections, 146 of which were considered active, along with five deaths. In Stanley County, there are 48 total infections, with six of these being active.
In South Dakota, there are now 25,906 total cases; 25,433 of which are confirmed and 473 of which are probable, as of Wednesday afternoon. This brings the total number of cases overall to 25,906; 21,137 of which are recovered.
In the South Dakota Women’s Prison, there are 255 active cases; 16 among staff and 239 among offenders. Among staff, nine cases are located in the main women’s prison and seven are in the Pierre Community Work Center. Among inmates, 74 cases are in the main prison, 54 are in Unit E, and 113 are in the PCWC. One hundred eighty-eight staff and inmates have recovered.
The Pierre School District currently has seven active COVID-19 cases among four students and three staff members as of Monday. Two COVID-positive students are from Kennedy Elementary School and two are from Georgia Morse Middle School. Two teachers at Kennedy are also infected, as well as another staff member not tied directly to any one school. So far, 47 students and 11 staff members have recovered.
The number of new cases in South Dakota K-12 schools is beginning to trend downward. There were 328 new cases reported to the Department of Health from Sept. 27-Oct. 3, down from 421 new cases reported the week prior. There are 1,784 total cases among all the state’s K-12 schools; which includes 421 active cases and 1,363 recovered cases. The amount of active cases has slightly increased from last week, when there were only 400. Of the 1,784 total cases, 1,262 are among students and 522 are among staff. The number of schools with one or more cases has increased; only 671 K-12 schools statewide are COVID-free.
COVID cases among South Dakota’s colleges, universities, and technical colleges continue to decrease. The health department reported 81 new cases from Sept. 27-Oct. 3, down from 127 the week before. There are 1,448 total cases, including 104 active cases and 1,344 recovered cases. The amount of active infections is down from last week’s 150 active infections. Of the 1,448 total cases, 1,370 are among students and 78 are among staff. The number of schools with three or more cases has increased from 12 to 14, and all schools have at least one active COVID infection.
