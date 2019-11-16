Quick tips & tricks for college FAFSA

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can be overwhelming for incoming freshman and first time college parents. Kim Nida, assistant director of financial aid at Black Hills State University, has some tips and tricks to help.
1. Tax information. To fill out the 2020-2021 FAFSA, students and parents must use their 2018 tax information. With the data retrieval tool within the FAFSA, this step is simple in the application. However, not all of the information transfers, so it is helpful to have your tax information in front of you or open in another tab or window on your browser.
2. Numbers you need to know. If you don’t have your social security number memorized by now, you will soon. Students need to know their social security for the form, driver’s license number, and Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID. Both the parent, (only one parent needs to), and the student create an account to gain an FSA ID. This identification number is what students use to log into certain U.S. Department of Education websites. “The hardest part of the application is remembering and keeping track of all the log-on information and the FSA ID,” said Stacy Chadwick, mother of a current BHSU student. Consider keeping an excel sheet with all of your IDs, usernames, and passwords or a specific notebook that you keep in your desk drawer.
3. The earlier the better. The priority deadline or “early bird” date to complete the FAFSA is Sunday, Dec. 1. “A few programs have a limited amount of funding, so the earlier a student applies, the more benefits they will be able to reap, if eligible,” Nida said. Kayla Chadwick from Hettinger, N.D., majors in accounting and economics and finance at BHSU. Kayla was awarded a grant because she and her parents applied before the priority deadline. “I 100 percent recommend filling out FAFSA as early as possible. We always fill mine out in October when it first opens,” Chadwick said.
4. Relax. Sometimes the FAFSA can be a little overwhelming, but according to Stacy Chadwick the form is fairly straightforward. Filing for FAFSA is not required as a student, but it is highly recommended to evaluate what aid may be available to pay for college. Most commonly, students are awarded loans, but there is also the opportunity to receive scholarships, grants and federal work-study. Nida says that 91 percent of BHSU students receive some sort of financial aid. Eventually, filling out FAFSA becomes a bit more routine for both the parent and student. “It’s like riding a bicycle,” Stacy Chadwick said, “I filled out FAFSA when I went to college, which really helped when it came to helping fill out my son’s FAFSA. There were a couple of small things that I forgot and needed reminding, but it was not very complicated.”
Helpful links: Create or manage your FSA ID at FSAID.ed.gov. Complete the FAFSA at studentaid.ed.gov/FAFSA.
