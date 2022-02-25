At 14, Remington Uecker was the youngest of two dozen people attending a quilting and scrapbooking retreat earlier this month, and they were thrilled to have her.
Remington came with her grandmother Carol Uecker, who introduced her to quilting.
“I kind of started doing it with her and I liked it, so I started going to classes,” Remington said.
She made four lap quilts for Christmas gifts and looks forward to other projects.
“It’s fun, and I can make up anything and be creative,” she said.
Barbara Vankerrebrook thinks it’s awesome that a younger person is getting into quilting.
“And she’s doing an outstanding job. She’s making me feel guilty that I didn’t do that at her age,” Vankerrebrook said. “She just jumped right in.”
Vankerrebrook was working on a Quilt of Valor for a national program that gifts handmade quilts to military service members or veterans as a way to say thank you. Charlene Sundstrom said they hope to present quilts this summer.
Patti Heintz of Seams, Etc. Studio in Pierre sponsored the quilting retreat, based on the book “One Block Wonder.”
Each participant placed basic shaped patterns of all types of materials on to larger fabrics hanging on the wall next to them. The patterns slowly grew in size and intricacy as more was added.
Time and money
Heintz said making a quilt — quilt top, batting and backing — takes a dedicated effort of time and money.
“I can make a simple baby quilt in a weekend, but a lot of these can take a lot more time than that,” she said. “The ones everybody has up on the wall, I would say they will put in 20-30 hours on that one. And that’s just to get the top done before it is even quilted.”
“I’ve had quilts that I’ve worked on, off and on, for several years.”
Heintz said an average lap quilt could contain $100 to $150 in materials. A queen-size quilt could have $200 to $300 of material.
The retreat, held Feb. 19-20 at First United Methodist Church, was not all nose-to-the-sewing-machine work, Kathy Wald said.
“What we do is talk. That’s what we are best at,” Wald joked.
