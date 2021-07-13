One of the perks of Virginia Hanson’s job as a government records archivist for the South Dakota State Historical Society is discovering quirks and coincidences in the state’s history.
There is a “rest of the story” to odd things such as a Yankton woman bearing nine sets of triplets by 1895. Charles Ingalls — of the Laura Ingalls Wilder fame — actually married several women. Way back when, local newspapers published the hotel registries. One of Hanson’s favorite history-researching questions heard is “what do you mean my grandparents didn’t have any children?”
Chelle Somsen, as the state archivist, is Hanson’s supervisor. According to Somsen, genealogy research is only one part of the work at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. The research can be broken down by sources — government records, manuscript records, the library and digital or electronic records. Manuscripts can be scrapbooks, organizational records, family photos, diaries, club or organization records and others.
“On my own family tree, I have found information that didn’t get passed down, and more details through government records than through my family,” Somsen said. “For example, I didn’t know a family member was in the military.”
She knew some ancestors once lived in Sioux Falls, but now she can find the exact house.
Hanson has about 30 set presentations and many made-to-order variations of her historical presentations. Born and raised in a grocery store, and later a kindergarten through 12th-grade music teacher, she has a “football field voice” and does not need a microphone. Hanson has no problem with the newer Cultural Heritage Center laptops computers not yet being compatible with PowerPoint — she simply pulls out her overhead projector for presentations.
“Finding the quirks started about 20 years ago,” Hanson said. “I started a file ‘Dakotamania’ for such tidbits. Groups wanted a good public speaker, but not necessarily on genealogy, and it started from there. For example, Clifton wanted to be the county seat, but so did Onida, so there was a courthouse fight. There is a lot of information on women homesteaders. Did you know there once was a town of Spook, S.D.?”
One of Hanson’s stories is of a headstone that took a century to get from under a porch in Aberdeen to the grave in Yankton. South Dakota had code-talkers in World War I, not just later wars as most people think. People can get old photos of their grandmothers in college basketball uniforms. According to South Dakota ancient census records, as Virginia Hanson likes to exclaim, “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”
South Dakota used to have at least eight newspapers printed in other languages. There are 83 newspapers currently recorded online, with more being added to the digital records. What makes census and other official records sometimes difficult to use is pre-1950 spelling was often done phonetically — the way names and other words sound, not their now accepted spellings. Two families with same-sounding names could be spelled the same way, or neither correctly. Currently, the Center has 95 percent of all the newspapers printed in South Dakota, from 1862 to about three month ago.
“Gossip About Governors is one of the fun features of the archives,” Hanson said. “Mike Rounds’ family was easy because his father was a genealogist. Dennis Daugaard’s was difficult because everything published was general and not specific.”
She said, after much research, four unrelated families were found, but the distinguishing clue that led to other bits and pieces was one person was listed as legally deaf, thus the correct Rounds genealogy. Many of Kristi Noem’s records are under her maiden name.
“If you don’t have time to do your genealogy, run for governor and win, and we’ll do it for you,” Hanson joked.
South Dakota’s population grew because of the Civil War. Before and after the conflict, one veteran and his wife had 11 children, all remarkably close to two years apart, except for when he was gone to the Civil War.
“We ended up with a lot of the Civil War here, men technically fighting in the Indian Wars,” Hanson said. “We ended up with a lot of Confederate soldiers. The captured prisoners of war had to show loyalty to the Union, and could not fight in the Eastern states, so they were sent out to Minnesota and the Dakotas. After a minimum of two years in the army here, they could go back home and reclaim their lands.”
In stating the importance of genealogy to some people, Hanson tells of the 17 generations — complete with siblings and cousins — painstakingly recorded by renown South Dakota horse breeder Ray Sutton of his quarter horses.
The work continues, especially in identifying people and places in old photographs, many in glass negatives. People who recognize on-line photos, some who even have copies in their possession, can phone it with details.
“There’s some fun stuff out there,” Hanson said. “Some old photos are even made into jigsaw puzzles.”
Hanson will be presenting her “Quirks and Coincidences of South Dakota History” program for the July 15 edition of the Short Grass Arts Council’s free “Tales on the River” at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, starting at 7 p.m.
