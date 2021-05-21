The Lyman Raiders track and field team competed in the Region 7B Meet at the Wall Athletic Complex in Wall on Thursday. A total of eight teams competed in the event.
The Raiders girls finished fifth in the team standings with a score of 64, while the Raiders boys placed third with a score of 92. The home team Wall Eagles took home the Region title for both the boys and girls. The Eagles girls placed first with a score of 160, while the Eagles boys placed first with a score of 155.
Two Raiders came away with first place finishes in events. Freshman Skyler Volmer placed first in the girls high jump, while junior Stockton McClanahan placed first in the boys pole vault.
The Raiders will next see action in the Class B State Track and Field Meet at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City on May 28-29.
