The Lyman Raiders track and field team competed in the People’s Market/Discount Fuel Relays at the Kadoka Area Sports Complex on Saturday. A handful of Raiders finished in the top three in their events.
Senior Alyssa Jones led the Raiders girls by placing second in the 3200 meter run. On the boys side, junior Isaac Thomas placed first in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, while junior Stockton McClanahan placed first in the pole vault and triple jump. Junior Colton Collins placed second in the high jump. The team of Collins, McClanahan, Thomas and freshman Rory McManus placed first in the 4x100 meter relay and second in the 4x200 meter relay.
The Raiders will compete in two track meets this week. They head to Miller for the Miller Invitational on Tuesday. Starting time is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The Raiders will end the week by competing in the Black Hills Track Classic in Sturgis on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 9 a.m. MT.
