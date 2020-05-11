Yet again, a semi-truck got stuck under the Pierre Street railroad bridge overpass, this time on Monday morning.
Because this has happened so many times through the years, officials with the South Dakota Highway Patrol are taking to social media to warn truckers about this.
“The City of Pierre has a railroad bridge that is only 11ft 3in. Unfortunately, several trucks a year ignore the signage and try to go under the bridge. If anyone is wondering, the bridge is undefeated. #keepSDsafe,” troopers recently stated via Facebook.
