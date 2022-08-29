featured top story Rainwater gets into T.F. Riggs High School By Capital Journal Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Water in T.F. Riggs High School on Friday following the overnight and morning storms. Deborah Wines Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday morning’s heavy rainfall resulted in water getting into two classrooms and the IT room at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, however, there was no damage.“It came from an underneath part of the building,” Mark Sommars, buildings and grounds director for Pierre School District, said.Pierre Regional Airport recorded 2.38 inches of rain between 3 and 11 a.m., with the bulk falling between 7 and 10 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Brittany Peterson said.The high school experienced similar flooding with some damage in June when 5 inches of rain fell, Sommars said.Someone was at the school when the rainwaters came in on Friday, unlike in June. Also, because of the June flooding, everything in the IT room was on shelves.“We shut the server down (on Friday) before it got to it,” Sommars said.The school district is working with some local plumbers to figure out the problem.“It could be a broken pipe, but we are still doing all kinds of tests on that,” he said. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rainwater Rainfall School Meteorology Mark Sommars T.f. Riggs High School High School Brittany Peterson National Weather Service Pierre Regional Airport Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. VOTE NOW!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.