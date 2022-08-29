Water

Water in T.F. Riggs High School on Friday following the overnight and morning storms.

 Deborah Wines

Friday morning’s heavy rainfall resulted in water getting into two classrooms and the IT room at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, however, there was no damage.

“It came from an underneath part of the building,” Mark Sommars, buildings and grounds director for Pierre School District, said.

