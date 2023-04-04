Born amongst snow and ice, the second round of newborn calves are entering the world at Troy and Stacy Hadrick's farm in Faulk County.
Hadrick has had the cows locked up in a five-acre group since Thursday. There, they have protection from the 60 mile per hour wind.
Only four days have passed since the last winter storm. Yesterday a friend with a payloader helped Hadrick dig out from that storm's snowfall, which was 20 inches deep in many areas.
"It’s a lot of trying to do what you can to get prepared," Hadrick said Monday afternoon.
North of U.S. Highway 14, temperatures haven't reached above freezing long enough to put a dent in the existing snow and ice that's accumulated over the last few months.
"We've been white all winter. Before the storms we were calling in the pasture," Hadrick said. "We're running out of places to put it."
Hadrick has already had some calves this year, but said they've been weaker than they ought to be.
"We've been doing minerals and supplements to help with that a little bit."
Deciding what time of year to start calving varies amongst ranchers, though the majority in South Dakota start calving around this time of year so the work is done before planting season starts.
That's what Rock Hills Ranch owner Luke Perman did, until he realized the toll it was taking on his body. Ranching requires hard, physical labor, so Perman made the decision to calve in late spring just before the start of summer.
"I just can’t keep doing this," Perman recalled. "I can't do this physically when I'm 60 if I keep doing this. I have back problems from carrying dead calves through the snow."
He began calving later in the season a decade ago, and was unexpectedly surprised by the benefits.
"I don’t pretend to say everyone should do it the way we do it. I feel for the guys that are doing it in these conditions," Perman said.
But the living really is easy in summertime, at least in Perman and his cow's experience when calving is underway.
"The main thing is that when you take weather out of the equation it’s easier for the cow and the human," Perman
"When we were calving this time of year we were checking cows three or four times a day minimum. And we just don't do that anymore. We definitely don’t have more losses than we did before," he said.
Cows calving in spring conditions don't have to dig through the elements, and neither do the people, Perman said.
"Doing it now in May and June versus March and April — everything is different," Perman said.
He explained the the yard he would coral the cows and calves into when calving in winter conditions so he could keep a closer eye on them, which caused a lot more instances where cows would lose calves or need assistance during labor if the calf was backwards.
"I stopped fighting them. The cow is capable of a lot more when she doesn’t have to fight the weather," he said.
Further east, near Amherst in Marshall County, Warren Symen is thankful for the indoor facilities his operation has built over the years, which offer an ideal shelter from blizzard conditions for calving.
"We have facilities, barns and concrete. We aren’t out in the open trying to calf. But there's not a lot of folks with that infrastructure," Symens said.
Symens said the vast majority of ranchers calving right now in the region aren't up against it.
That said, Symens stressed that it's not the calves welfare that's most important, it's the welfare of the rancher himself.
"It gets to be a challenge," Symens empathized. "The only advice I have is that everyone is going through it. Don't be afraid to reach out if you're struggling. On the other hand, if you're in a better position, reach out to your neighbors and check on ranchers who may be struggling," Symens said.
For more information on current weather conditions and stress levels of newborns and adult cows, use the South Dakota State University Livestock Stress Tool, which is found online at https://climate.sdstate.edu/tools/livestock/.
The tool indicated that as of Tuesday morning, the livestock stress tool showed cold wind chills and comprehensive climate index readings in the extreme category for newborns, according to South Dakota State University Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards.
