Born amongst snow and ice, the second round of newborn calves are entering the world at Troy and Stacy Hadrick's farm in Faulk County.

Hadrick has had the cows locked up in a five-acre group since Thursday. There, they have protection from the 60 mile per hour wind.

Shannon Marvel

