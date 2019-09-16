Randy High Horse

 Randy High Horse photo from SD Department of Corrections

Randy High Horse,  sent to the state prison based on a drug crime in Pierre, left the prison's Community Work Center in Sioux Falls without authorization on Saturday, Sept. 14, and was placed on escape status, said Michael Winder, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections based in Pierre.

  High Horse previously lived in Rapid City, according to news reports.

   He's described as a 46-year-old Native American man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 220 pounds. 

   He has been serving a 5-year sentence he received for ingesting an illegal drug in Hughes County, Winder said in a news release.

Leaving a non-secure facility of the prison without authorization can be charged as second-degree escape, which is a Class 5 felony with a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, according to Winder.

Anyone who knows of High Horse's whereabouts should contact law enforcement, Winder said.

