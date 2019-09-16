Randy High Horse, sent to the state prison based on a drug crime in Pierre, left the prison's Community Work Center in Sioux Falls without authorization on Saturday, Sept. 14, and was placed on escape status, said Michael Winder, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections based in Pierre.
High Horse previously lived in Rapid City, according to news reports.
He's described as a 46-year-old Native American man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 220 pounds.
He has been serving a 5-year sentence he received for ingesting an illegal drug in Hughes County, Winder said in a news release.
Leaving a non-secure facility of the prison without authorization can be charged as second-degree escape, which is a Class 5 felony with a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, according to Winder.
Anyone who knows of High Horse's whereabouts should contact law enforcement, Winder said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.