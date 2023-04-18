Randy Seiler
Randy Seiler

Former U.S. Attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, died Tuesday. He was 76. 

Seiler had been hospitalized since Thursday after suffering a heart attack while running along the Oahe Dam last week, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Wanda Seiler. 

