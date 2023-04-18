Former U.S. Attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, died Tuesday. He was 76.
Seiler had been hospitalized since Thursday after suffering a heart attack while running along the Oahe Dam last week, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Wanda Seiler.
Seiler, a Vietnam veteran, served as the 41st United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota from 2015 until 2017.
Seiler's term was set to end on May 1. South Dakota Democratic Party Acting Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen will assume all responsibilities of Chair until her elected term begins on May 1, according to a statement released by the South Dakota Democratic Party.
Slaight-Hansen said she was in shock after learning of Seiler's passing in the news release.
“We have lost one of the great leaders of our Party. I personally have lost a mentor and friend. I fall short of words to express my sadness on his sudden passing. I pray his soul rests in peace. I wish Wanda and his family immense strength as they move forward,” Slaight-Hansen said.
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds also offered his condolences, noting that Seiler was his neighbor in Fort Pierre.
"Randy Seiler was not only my neighbor but a good friend. I always appreciated our candid conversations about issues facing South Dakota. He cared deeply for our state and our citizens. Our neighborhood will not be the same without Randy. I’m praying for Wanda and his family," Rounds said.
