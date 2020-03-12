The Rev. Marcin Garbacz, a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City, drove Cadillacs and had a collection of expensive bronze statues and gold-plated chalices that he bought with money from his family in Poland, he told people.
But Garbacz bought the art himself with more than $260,000 he stole over six years from three parishes, the Rev. Michel Mulloy, acting bishop of the diocese, told the Capital Journal this week.
In 2018, Garbacz pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft and was sent by the diocese to a six-month treatment program in St. Louis. But he left that program without permission from the diocese and went to the Seattle area, Mulloy said. Meanwhile, a church and federal investigation was finding how much Garbacz had stolen.
By May 6, 2019, an FBI agent told Garbacz by phone that he was being investigated. In the next few days, the priest emptied a bank account of $50,500, leaving a few hundred dollars in the account.
On May 10, 2019, FBI agents nabbed Garbacz, carrying $10,556 in cash, just before he boarded a one-way flight headed for his Polish homeland.
Since May, he’s been in jail in Rapid City awaiting trial.
On Tuesday, March 12, a federal jury in Rapid City convicted the 41-year-old priest of 50 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering, one count of transporting stolen money.
No sentencing date has been set.
The Rapid City diocese includes St. John the Evangelist parish in Fort Pierre, where Father Ron Garry on Thursday said he was saddened and angered by it all, and that his parish had become more careful about how Sunday offerings are handled.
Few federal criminal cases go to trial — only 2 percent, according Pew Research Study of 2018 figures — because of the hefty sentences possible and the heft of federal prosecution. In the Pew study, of 80,000 federal defendants in 2018, 90 percent pleaded guilty (usually taking a deal) and 8 percent saw their cases dismissed.
When, as usually happens, a defendant pleads guilty before trial in federal court, judges see that as “taking responsibility,” and it means points toward a shorter sentence.
Such mitigation won’t be available to Garbacz, it seems.
Plus, under federal sentencing guidelines, the abuse of a position of trust, such as a federal employee or law enforcement officer, or, perhaps, a priest stealing from parishioners, can be seen as “aggravating” conditions that can lengthen sentences given by judges, who have more latitude in sentencing than they did a few years ago in federal courts.
Federal court officials, while always polite, don’t stress forgiveness in seeking justice.
In an unusual step, U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons in his news release this week about the verdict included a color photograph of the expensive art Garbacz was found to have bought with the money he stole.
Parsons clearly was outraged at not only the money Garbacz was found guilty of stealing, but what he spent it on.
“The cache of worldly treasures accumulated by this common thief looks like something from Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Parson said. “He bought it all using money he stole from his parishioners — money that was intended to help the Church and help the poor. The selfishness and greed of it all is mind-boggling.”
Garbacz was imported, in a sense, as a priest from Poland to help the Rapid City diocese cope with a shortage of priests that is common in America, especially in rural areas. From 2012-2018, he served parishes across the West River area of South Dakota, including in Faith, a small town where raising cattle is perhaps the main industry.
From three of the parishes, he stole offering money, sneaking into the church offices late at night, taking out cash donations from tamper-proof bags. He would cut open the bags, take a certain amount of cash, then using his own tamper-proof bags, put the rest of the offering into the new bag and copy the parishioner’s signature.
Parishioners got suspicious, which is why they began using tamper-proof bags. One parish put up video surveillance cameras. Garbacz apparently disabled them during his thefts. Parishioners put up more cameras of which Garbacz was unaware and images of him doing his crimes was caught on video.
Father Mulloy was with former Bishop Robert Gruss when they asked Garbacz about it.
“At first, he denied taking the money. Then when the bishop said he could be seen on video, he admitted it,” Mulloy told the Capital Journal.
Garbacz was well-liked by many parishioners. A social media page, members of St. Joseph’s parish in Faith, South Dakota, had lots of good things to say about the priest before his trial began two weeks ago. They asked others to pray for him.
Mulloy said the diocese has taken steps to tighten up procedures for handling collections and advised parishes to do the same.
But it wasn’t as if the parish members who got ripped off by Garbacz were being negligent, Mulloy said. There was care taken in handling the money, and of course that care helped convict the priest of his crimes. And Garbacz went to great lengths to commit his crimes in the dark of the night. A certain amount of parishioners’ offerings come in cash, but those amounts can vary greatly week to week in any parish, especially a large parish, Mulloy said. So it’s not always easy to detect that offerings seem light.
It was no secret that Garbacz had quite a collection of interesting art, Mulloy said.
He also bought and sold some new cars while working in the diocese. “For a while, he was driving two Cadillacs,” Mulloy said.
All diocesan priests make the same salary, and Garbacz was paid about $22,000 to $24,000 a year during his time in the diocese. He told others that his family in Poland sent him money and gifts to allow him to accumulate the art and the cars, Mulloy said.
The accumulation included gold-plated chalices and other church-related art, but also expensive bronze statues by well-known modern sculptor Richard MacDonald of, say, the late Russian ballet icon Rudolph Nureyev. It also included a Yamaha digital grand piano listed online at $7,500.
In another sign of the unusual nature of this crime, on Thursday, March 12, Garbacz and his attorney, Jennifer Albertson, met with Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson and an FBI investigator to discuss forfeiture of items — on a long list — Garbacz purchased with the stolen loot.
The Rev. Ron Garry, pastor of St. John the Evangelist parish in Fort Pierre, knew Garbacz, as did the other three dozen priests in the far-flung diocese.
He said Garbacz would not talk to him or other brother priests after he left a church-related treatment program in St. Louis more than a year ago.
Garbacz went to the Seattle area and was driving for a large package-hauling firm, church officials said.
The diocese immediately suspended Garbacz from working as a priest once it learned of his thefts, Mulloy said.
But he remains a priest, in the essential and technical teaching of the church, although he has no permission to function as a priest.
The process of “laicization,” in which an ordained priest is once again made a lay person, takes quite a while and must be done by church officials in Rome.
But the church — that is, the diocese — has not been supporting Garbacz financially since he left the treatment program without permission, Mulloy said.
On Thursday, Garry told pastors from several denomination in the local ministerial about the verdict reached on Garbacz this week. So they heard it from him and so they could pray for all involved, Garry said.
He reiterated what he provided to the Capital Journal in a written statement that he said he will read to the parish this weekend.
“I am saddened by the crime, angered by the severity. I am sad that we brother priests didn’t see this sooner. Marcin refuses to talk with any of us priests, to my knowledge. I’m praying for hope, and looking for next steps. In Fort Pierre at St. John, we follow the diocesan guidelines and have improved our storage in handling Sunday collection funds. We have prayed for offenders and those who have been victims of crime, lighting candles in front of the Divine Mercy Icon.”
Mulloy said: “Now that this trial is completed, I pray that all of us who have been injured, all of us, will allow Jesus to bandage and heal our wounds and help us to move forward toward hope with the same mercy and love that he has shown to us.”
