Daniel Seth True Blood of Rapid City was sentenced this month in state court in Fort Pierre to two years in prison for charges related to a high-speed chase in April in Stanley County.
Stanley County State’s Attorney Tom Maher charged True Blood, who is 30, with aggravated eluding of law enforcement, DUI and speeding, saying True Blood drove up to 125 mph in a 70-mph zone while fleeing officers on April 19, 2019.
On Aug. 13, in the Stanley County Courthouse, state Circuit Judge Christina Klinger sentenced True Blood to two years in prison and ordered him to pay $1,613.97 in restitution for damages to the victim’s vehicle, Maher said in a news release on Thursday, Aug. 22.
His driver’s license will be revoked for a year after he is released from prison, Maher said.
Also on Aug. 13, Klinger sentenced Tyson Loren Russell, 22, of Fort Pierre, to prison for drug and bad check crimes, according to Maher.
Russell was convicted of distributing marijuana on Dec. 6, 2018, in Fort Pierre; of passing a forged check while driving with a revoked driver’s license on April 4, 2019; and failing to appear in court on April 9 on the marijuana charge.
Judge Klinger sentenced Russell to two years in prison on the pot distribution conviction; to five years, with three years suspended, for passing the forged check; and to the 89 days he’s already served in jail for failing to appear. The sentences will be served concurrently, Maher said.
