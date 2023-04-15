South Dakota Mines

A fall 2022 view of Rapid City from the hills above the South Dakota Mines campus.

 Seth Tupper / South Dakota Searchlight

After the state declined to seek federal grant money to reduce greenhouse gases and other air pollution, Rapid City has decided to apply and Sioux Falls is considering it.

South Dakota is one of four states that have not applied to participate in the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program. It would have provided state government with $3 million for planning and access to a $4.6 billion fund for implementation. The other states that did not apply by the March 31 deadline are Florida, Iowa and Kentucky.

