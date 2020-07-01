The unofficial election results are in for the city of Fort Pierre, Ward II alderman election held June 30.

According to Roxanne Heezen with the city of Fort Pierre, the voter turn out was 20.78%. Out of the 510 total registered voters in the ward, 106 voted in this election.

Carl Rathbun received 39 votes, 36.79%. David LaRoche received 34 votes, 32.08%. Scott Deal received 33 votes, 31.13%.

The canvass board meets Monday, July 6, to declare the official results.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments