Ravnsborg 911 call released; Officials say he had no alcohol in blood after vehicle accident

South Dakota Attorney Gen. Jason Ravnsborg had no alcohol in his system when tested about 15 hours after his car hit and killed pedestrian Joseph Boever while the attorney general was driving on or along U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore on Sept. 12, said Public Safety Sec. Craig Price on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Price and Gov. Kristi Noem held a news conference Tuesday in Sioux Falls to give an update on the investigation into the crash that happened about 10:20 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, near Highmore, which is 50 miles east-northeast of Pierre.
They also released the audio and transcript of the 911 call made Sept. 12 by Ravnsborg, minutes after the incident. In a statement he released on Sept. 14, his last public words so far on the crash, Ravnsborg said he made the 911 call at about 10:24 p.m., Sept. 12.
Ravnsborg could be described as sounding calm, as well as somewhat disoriented and upset, in the 911 call.
In a written statement he released on Sept. 14, Ravnsborg said he placed the 911 call immediately after hitting something in the highway. He said the call was made at 10:24 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12.
Also on Tuesday, Price said a blood test of Ravnsborg taken at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, showed no alcohol in Ravnsborg's blood.
Ravnsborg said in his written statement released Sept. 14 that he had had nothing to drink at a Republican Party gathering the evening of Sept. 12 in Redfield, which he left about 9 p.m. to return to Pierre.
The site of the crash is about three-quarters of a mile west of the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and state Highway 47 in Highmore. Because the city limits extend a mile west of that intersection on the south side of Highway 14 but not on the north side, that site is referred to by residents of Highmore as well as state officials referring to this crash as “west of Highmore.” But the site at which Ravnsborg’s Ford Taurus collided with Boever was just across Highway 14 from the city limits.
Boever's cousin told the Capital Journal he saw the Ford Taurus being hauled back to Highmore from Pierre and it had a hole in the passenger side of the windshield. Photos of the car taken while it was in the state Department of Transportation yard a short distance east of the crash site and posted on social media show the hole in the windshield.
A full report on the autopsy done on the body of Joseph Boever by the a St. Paul, Minnesota medical examiner won't be available for three weeks or more, Price said on Tuesday.
One interesting point in the 911 call is that Ravnsborg did not suggest to the dispatcher that he had hit a deer, but rather "something." When the dispatcher asked if it was "a deer or something," he said, "I have no idea."
Ravnsborg also said it was "in the middle of the road."
In his Sept. 14 written statement, Ravnsborg said he believed he had hit "something I believed to be a large animal (likely a deer) . . . "
Noem, asked Tuesday if Ravnsborg was on leave pending the results of the investigation, said at this time he is not on administrative leave.
Asked about rumors that she had asked him to go on leave, she said she had not.
Transcript of 911 call placed by Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, September 12, 2020 Transcribed by Dawn Hill, Department of Public Safety
Caller: Hello.
Dispatcher: Hi.
Caller: Can you hear me?
Dispatcher: I can.
Caller: Hello.
Dispatcher: 911. This is Ally. How can I help you?
Caller: Ally. This…well…Ally, I’m the Attorney General. And I am…I don’t know…I hit something.
Dispatcher: You hit something?
Caller: By Highmore. Highmore. And it was in the middle of the road.
Dispatcher: OK. Give me one second here. Let me get you mapped. Do you know where you’re at?
Caller: I believe I’m by Highmore. I can…I’m right...I can see the town.
Dispatcher: OK.
Caller: I think that’s Highmore.
Dispatcher: East or west?
Caller: I just went through it. I am…west of Highmore…
Dispatcher: OK.
Caller: Ah…about a mile, if that.
Dispatcher: OK. And this is Scott?
Caller: Uh, say again?
Dispatcher: What was your name?
Caller: Jason…
Dispatcher: Jason…
Caller: …Ravnsborg
Dispatcher: …Ravnsborg. Perfect. OK. (Typing)
Dispatcher: Are you injured at all, Jason?
Caller: I am not, but my car sure as hell is.
Dispatcher: Uh-oh. Are you out of the roadway?
Caller: I am out of the roadway. I was able to get over, but…
Dispatcher: OK. (Typing)
Caller: It sure hit me…smashed my windshield…
Dispatcher: Oh no. OK. Do you think it was a deer or something?
Caller: I have no idea…
Dispatcher: OK…
Caller: Yeah…It could be…I mean…it was right in the roadway and…
Dispatcher: …(typing)…K…and were you traveling westbound then?
Caller: Yes, westbound…back to Pierre.
Dispatcher: OK…(typing)…alrighty, well I will go head and let the…ah…sheriff know. He’s the one that’s on call right now. He’ll be responding from home and I’ll have him come out and talk to you and take the report. Can I just…
Caller: OK.
Dispatcher: … get the license plate off your vehicle, Jason?
Caller: Yes…G…zero, zero, zero, two, seven.
Dispatcher: OK. Government plate?
Caller: Well, it’s a Bronze Star plate.
Dispatcher: K…
Caller: It’s my personal car…
Dispatcher: K…all right…I will get him headed that way for you, Jason.
Caller: All right. Thank you.
Dispatcher: You’re welcome, sir. Bye-bye.
Caller: Bye.
To hear the audio of the 911 call: https://dps.sd.gov/application/files/1616/0260/2490/911_Call.mp3
To see the news conference: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=689840855246558&ref=watch_permalink
