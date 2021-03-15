South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges in an initial court hearing Friday. The charges stem from a fatal car crash with a pedestrian in September 2020.
Ravnsborg’s attorney, Tim Rensch, made the plea on behalf of his client, who did not appear in court, the Associated Press reported.
It was noted by the prosecutor that it is typical for defendants to plead not guilty at this point in the case, before defense lawyers have a chance to look at all of the evidence, the Associated Press reported. Rensch requested, and was granted by the judge, 60 days to look over the evidence.
According to previous coverage by the Capital Journal, Ravnsborg has been charged with:
Operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device
Illegal lane change
Careless driving
Each carries a potential maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a fine of $500.
The Associated Press reported that prosecutors said Ravnsborg was not using his phone at the time of the crash, but had been using it while driving about one minute before the crash.
Emily Sovell, Hyde County assistant state attorney, has said that the charges were the most severe that could be brought against the defendant, given the evidence, according to the Associated Press.
Michael Moore, Beadle County State’s Attorney, who was on a team of prosecutors who worked on the case, said the defendant could not be charged with vehicular homicide because that requires the driver to be intoxicated. Recklessness would be too high of a burden to prove in court, said Moore.
The Capital Journal has reported that Ravnsborg was driving home alone on Sept. 12 when, at about 9:20 p.m., he struck Joe Boever along the side of Highway 14.
In a 911 call following the crash, Ravnsborg said he believed he had struck a deer or some other large animal. When law enforcement arrived, they were unable to locate whatever had been hit. When Ravnsborg returned the following day, he discovered Boever’s body.
Sovell and Moore said cell phone evidence shows that Ravnsborg and the sheriff walked by the body the night Boever was struck, confirming the defendant’s account of his actions that night in which he says he searched the ditch hoping to figure out what he had hit, The Associated Press reported. The investigation also showed Ravnsborg was driving 67 mph, two miles over the speed limit, at time of impact.
It had been earlier reported that Boever was on the dark road that night, walking back to his own vehicle which had been left in a ditch earlier in the day.
Originally, videos of two interviews with Ravnsborg had been released by the Department of Safety at the direction of the governor. The videos were soon withdrawn from websites pending further investigation of the incident, according to releases by the Department of Safely, which included that the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Ramsey County Coroner’s Office in Minnesota and a private crash reconstruction expert from Wyoming who also participated in the investigation.
Both interviews were conducted by Special Agents of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
