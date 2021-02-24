South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg escaped serious charges in the Sept. 12 death of a pedestrian, but his political future took blow after blow this week.
Ravnsborg was behind the wheel Sept. 12 when 55-year-old Joe Boever was struck and killed on Highway 14 west of Highmore.
On Feb. 18, it was announced he'll face one count of operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic device; one count of failing to drive the vehicle in a single lane; and one count of careless driving. Ravnsborg was not using an electronic device at the time of the incident but had been on a cell phone earlier.
But while he avoided tougher charges, Gov. Kristi Noem has called for him to resign, state legislators have filed articles of impeachment against him, and two video interviews released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation raise more questions about the crash.
Noem, a vocal critic of how long the investigation dragged out, said in a statement Tuesday that "the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well."
A spokesman for Ravnsburg said the attorney general has no plans to resign.
House Resolution 7001, filed Tuesday, calls for impeachment on two grounds: Causing Boever's death and for "statements and actions following Boever’s death that failed to meet the standard of the Office of Attorney General."
A spokesman for Noem said the governor supports impeachment, which must be supported by a 70-member majority in the House and two-thirds in the Senate if it goes to trial.
Two videos
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation released two videos of investigators interviewing Ravnsborg, one on Sept. 14, two days after the incident, and again on Sept. 30.
In the first video, Ravnsborg described his evening at a political event and the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m.
"I never saw anything until the impact. I immediately jumped out of the car and called 911 within seconds," he said.
He said he turned his cellphone light on and flashed it into a ditch and saw nothing.
"I'm thinking it's a deer at this point but I didn't see anything," he said. He went to the front of his vehicle and took a photo of the car.
The sheriff arrived and Ravnsborg told him he thought he hit a deer. Ravnsborg said the debris was on the shoulder "and I believe I was on the road the whole time."
The sheriff loaned him a vehicle and Ravnsborg returned to his home in Pierre.
He said he returned to the accident scene the next day with his chief of staff, Tim Bormann, after realizing he'd only looked on one side of the road after the crash.
The debris from the crash was still there but his car had been towed. He searched and found the body and called for Bormann. They went to the sheriff's home and brought him back to the scene. Ravnsborg underwent a blood draw that day.
In the second video, investigators dropped several surprises on Ravnsborg, including that the man's glasses had been found in Ravnsborg's vehicle.
Ravnsborg said he looked in the visor and glovebox for his insurance card immediately after the crash.
"Did you notice anything on the passenger side while you were doing that?" an investigator asked.
Just glass, Ravnsborg replied.
"That means his face came through the windshield," the investigator said, referring to the glasses.
"I never saw him," Ravnsborg said several times, looking at the floor in the interrogation room.
"Another thing we know, Jason, is that you weren't in the middle of the road, you were on the shoulder... We have three (witnesses) putting him (Boever) next to the grass."
He also said they found bone scrape on the inside of the rumble bars, also placing Boever off the roadway.
"I remember being in the road," Ravnsborg said.
