Abby Edwardson

The Pierre City Commission named Abby Edwardson the new director at Rawlins Municipal Library on March 15. Edwardson officially takes the reins on April 1.

 City of Pierre

Edwardson is currently the circulation services coordinator and has seven years with Rawlins. She will officially begin as the library's director on April 1.

Rawlins has 21-person full-time and part-time staff with about 2,800 visitors per month. Edwardson will complete her Masters of Library Science from the University of Southern Mississippi in May.



